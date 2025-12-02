Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Rotterdam expands green bunker capacity, worried over IMO delay

The Dutch port of Rotterdam is pushing ahead with infrastructure expansion for sustainable marine energy, but global decarbonization rules would be required for an industry-wide low-carbon bunker transition, the port's Chief Operating Officer Berte Simons, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

LNG and biofuel bunker sales at Rotterdam, the world's second-largest marine refueling hub, have been on an upward trend in recent years, with the port authority kickstarting its pursuit of climate neutrality by 2050.

The port reported 2.45 million metric tons of marine fuel sales during July-September, of which alternatives to conventional, oil-based fuels accounted for 13.2%, the highest among major bunker ports. Deliveries of biofuels, composed mainly of biodiesel-fuel oil blends, reached 201,319 mt, and fossil LNG amounted to 121,614 mt.

"For the next few years, we will have LNG there together with new green fuels for quite some time," Simons said in a recent interview. "We have set out to increase the volume of biofuels and to come up with bunkering facilities for new fuels, to work on imports and exports and bunkering strategies for hydrogen, ammonia and methanol."