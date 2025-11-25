Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Alberta TIER carbon prices rally on federal budget support boosting carbon markets

Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction carbon prices have rebounded following the passage of Canada's federal budget on Nov. 17, which seeks to improve the effectiveness of Canada's carbon markets.

Sources stated Nov. 20 that the federal budget's provisions for carbon markets serve as a key driver of renewed interest, providing greater policy certainty for emissions trading and strengthening Canada's carbon pricing framework.

Traded levels rose throughout the week, with a trade for EPCs and Offsets at C$19/mtCO2e on Nov. 20, the highest reported trade since the launch of the assessment on Aug. 1.

"Sounds like the market expects new policy to support TIER and Canadian project development," one broker said.