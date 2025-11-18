Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

India must pivot renewable hydrogen strategy to domestic demand as export outlook fades

With export prospects waning, India’s renewable hydrogen sector must shift focus to meet burgeoning domestic demand -- a move that industry experts say could strengthen the country’s long-term position in the emerging global clean fuels market.

India’s fast-growing renewables sector may fall short of its 5 million metric ton renewable hydrogen output target by 2030 due to global headwinds and may reach the level by 2032, a senior official in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said at the International Conference on Green Hydrogen India, 2025, in Delhi.

Gauri Singh, deputy director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency told Platts, given the complex world, pegging clean fuels growth to external factors is undesirable; therefore, it was advisable to build a domestic eco-system, which will eventually help the nation integrate globally.

Indian renewable hydrogen developer Avaada, which has an export-oriented project in east India, will be looking more closely at domestic renewable ammonia supply opportunities henceforth, and bid in local auctions “aggressively,” Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada told Platts.