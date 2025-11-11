Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Green hydrogen developers reckon with reality check in Europe

The European renewable hydrogen sector has faced fierce headwinds in 2025, with a slew of high-profile project cancellations and major energy companies abandoning investments in the space, but developers are finding routes to market where conditions align.

Most of the awarded capacity under the EU's second green hydrogen subsidy auction withdrew before signing grant agreements, and developers have also turned down UK grants, suggesting deeper structural problems in the nascent sector.

Industry leaders reference regulatory uncertainty, delays to policy and funding awards, escalating costs and difficulties securing long-term binding offtake.

But Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of industry body the Hydrogen Council, gives a more nuanced appraisal, pointing to a steady stream of large-scale projects reaching financial close and starting construction.