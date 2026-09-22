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Global AI data center, air conditioning power demand stalling energy transition: ETC

Surging electricity demand from AI data centers and air conditioning is slowing progress on the global energy transition, even as clean-energy technologies are being deployed faster and more cheaply than expected, according to Adair Turner, chair of the Energy Transitions Commission. Much of the new demand continue to be met by coal- and gas-fired power generation, limiting emissions reductions.

Turner said rapid growth in renewables is largely meeting previously unforeseen increases in demand rather than meaningfully displacing coal use. As a result, clean-energy expansion has not yet translated into the emissions declines needed to meet global climate goals.

He noted that falling costs for solar photovoltaics, batteries and electric vehicles, together with strong deployment rates, provide reasons for optimism. Clean electricity supply grew at 2.3 times the rate of overall energy supply in 2025, underscoring the pace of technology adoption.

Despite those gains, global emissions have only plateaued rather than fallen. Turner said the world is not making progress at anything close to the pace required to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to well below 2°C, let alone 1.5°C.

The warning comes as the UN Environment Programme reported earlier this month that the world is on track to overshoot the 1.5°C warming threshold, highlighting the urgent need for stronger action to reduce emissions and accelerate decarbonization.