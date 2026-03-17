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Fog of war clouds European energy transition outlook, exposes gas ‘Achilles heel’: experts

The Middle East war is the latest wake-up call for Europe as it confronts its energy import dependency, and while early signals from policymakers point to doubling down on renewables, inflationary risks from the conflict loom, according to industry experts.

Europe faced its most severe energy shock in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and EU policymakers responded by redoubling efforts to accelerate renewables deployment. Now, the US/Israeli war with Iran raises fresh concerns with political leaders already signposting the need for further renewables to address energy security of supply, cost, and sustainability concerns.

"This situation has really, in many ways, exhibited very clearly what Europe's Achilles heel is," France-based Societe Generale's Head of Commodity Research, Ben Hoff, told Platts in an interview. Hoff said it was too early to say if the words from political leaders translate into greater action for renewables.

The risk of an inflationary shock and rising interest rates from a protracted conflict could hamper Europe's energy transition in the short term, in what could disproportionately affect borrowing costs for clean energy projects, which are typically more capital-intensive.