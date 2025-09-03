From Pilot to Scale - Overcoming the Barriers to Commercial CCUS Deployment

S&P Global Offerings
As global climate targets become more urgent, the CCUS industry faces a pivotal challenge: how to move from pilot projects and isolated deployments to full-scale, commercially viable CCUS networks. Despite clear momentum, critical roadblocks—ranging from financing models and infrastructure limitations to policy uncertainty and public perception—continue to slow the pace of deployment.
This webinar brings together key voices from across the CCUS value chain to tackle one central question: What will it really take to scale CCUS over the next 5–10 years?
Whether you're involved in technology development, project delivery, policy, investment, or emissions-heavy industry, this is your opportunity to engage with the most pressing issue shaping the future of CCUS.
Key Topics to Be Covered:
Speakers:
This webinar serves as a prelude to World Hydrogen Week (6-10 October in Copenhagen), where over 3,500 senior hydrogen executives from across the globe will address key challenges and opportunities in building the hydrogen economy. This year’s event will also debut the CCUS Summit (7 October), expanding the conversation beyond blue hydrogen to explore the opportunities that Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage offers across hard-to-abate sectors in reducing emissions and lowering carbon footprints.