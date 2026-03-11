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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
June 16, 2026
We are pleased to invite you to the S&P Global Energy London Market Briefing, our annual event designed for industry leaders, market participants, and key stakeholders to explore the dynamic landscape of the energy and commodity markets.
Taking place on June 16th, this informative gathering is an invaluable opportunity to engage with our distinguished experts and network with peers. The agenda will feature a series of expert-led sessions focusing on critical topics, including:
We are working on an exciting full agenda and speaker lineup to be announced soon. Register your interest today to receive updates.
Connect with a senior delegation of peers and decision-makers from across the energy and finance sectors in the heart of London.
Hear directly from our leading S&P Global analysts, researchers, and executives as they share strategies to navigate today's complexities.
Explore the short-term volatility and long-term policy implications shaping the markets through our dedicated breakout tracks.
The agenda will be announced soon.