We are pleased to invite you to the S&P Global Energy London Market Briefing, our annual event designed for industry leaders, market participants, and key stakeholders to explore the dynamic landscape of the energy and commodity markets.

Taking place on June 16th, this informative gathering is an invaluable opportunity to engage with our distinguished experts and network with peers. The agenda will feature a series of expert-led sessions focusing on critical topics, including:

Crude & Refined Products

Gas, Power & LNG

Chemicals & Biofuels

Shipping & Global Trade Flows

Battery Metals & The Energy Transition

We are working on an exciting full agenda and speaker lineup to be announced soon. Register your interest today to receive updates.