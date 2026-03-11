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Navigating the Future of Energy

We are pleased to invite you to the S&P Global Energy London Market Briefing, our annual event designed for industry leaders, market participants, and key stakeholders to explore the dynamic landscape of the energy and commodity markets.

Taking place on June 16th, this informative gathering is an invaluable opportunity to engage with our distinguished experts and network with peers. The agenda will feature a series of expert-led sessions focusing on critical topics, including:

  • Crude & Refined Products
  • Gas, Power & LNG
  • Chemicals & Biofuels
  • Shipping & Global Trade Flows
  • Battery Metals & The Energy Transition

We are working on an exciting full agenda and speaker lineup to be announced soon. Register your interest today to receive updates.

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Pricing: Complimentary

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June 16, 2026

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For registration assistance, contact

support.energy@spglobal.com

Why attend?

 

 

Network with Industry Leaders:

Connect with a senior delegation of peers and decision-makers from across the energy and finance sectors in the heart of London.

Engage with Experts

Hear directly from our leading S&P Global analysts, researchers, and executives as they share strategies to navigate today's complexities.

 

Gain Actionable Insights

 Explore the short-term volatility and long-term policy implications shaping the markets through our dedicated breakout tracks.

Agenda

The agenda will be announced soon.