This report was prepared in accordance with the “Core” metrics and disclosures.

Pillar 1 – Principles of Governance

WEF Theme Core Metrics and Disclosures Response
Governing purpose Setting purpose

Who We Are

Our Approach to Sustainability
Quality of governing body Governance body composition

Corporate Governance and ESG Oversight

2024 Proxy Statement

S&P Global Corporate Governance
Stakeholder engagement Material issues impacting stakeholders Our Material Topics
Ethical behavior Anti-corruption Business Ethics and Integrity
Protected ethics advice and reporting mechanisms

Business Ethics and Integrity

Code of Business Ethics
Risk and opportunity oversight Integrating risk and opportunity into business process 2024 Proxy Statement

Pillar 2 – Planet

WEF Theme Core Metrics and Disclosures
Climate change Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Energy and Climate Change

Consolidated Data Tables
TCFD Implementation S&P Global 2024 TCFD Report
Nature loss Land use and ecological sensitivity

Biodiversity and Nature

Consolidated Data Tables
Freshwater availability Water consumption and withdrawal in water-stressed areas

Biodiversity and Nature

Consolidated Data Tables

Pillar 3 – People

WEF Theme Core Metrics and Disclosures
Dignity and equality Diversity and inclusion (%)

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Consolidated Data Tables
Pay equality (%) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Wage level (%)  Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Risk for incidents of child, forced or compulsory labor Human Rights
Health and wellbeing Health and safety (%) Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing
Skills for the future Training provided (#) Talent Attraction and Development

Pillar 4 – Prosperity

WEF Theme Core Metrics and Disclosures
Employment and wealth generation Absolute number and rate of employment

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Consolidated Data Tables
Economic contribution

2023 Form 10-K

Community and Economic Impact
Financial investment contribution disclosure 2023 Form 10-K
Innovation of better products and services Total R&D expenses ($) Fostering Innovation
Community and social vitality Total tax paid 2023 Form 10-K

Explore the S&P Global 2023 Impact Report

Impact Report

Appendix