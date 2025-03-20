S&P Global Offerings
This report was prepared in accordance with the “Core” metrics and disclosures.
|WEF Theme
|Core Metrics and Disclosures
|Response
|Governing purpose
|Setting purpose
|Quality of governing body
|Governance body composition
|
Corporate Governance and ESG Oversight
|Stakeholder engagement
|Material issues impacting stakeholders
|Our Material Topics
|Ethical behavior
|Anti-corruption
|Business Ethics and Integrity
|Protected ethics advice and reporting mechanisms
|Risk and opportunity oversight
|Integrating risk and opportunity into business process
|2024 Proxy Statement
|WEF Theme
|Core Metrics and Disclosures
|Climate change
|Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
|TCFD Implementation
|S&P Global 2024 TCFD Report
|Nature loss
|Land use and ecological sensitivity
|Freshwater availability
|Water consumption and withdrawal in water-stressed areas
|WEF Theme
|Core Metrics and Disclosures
|Dignity and equality
|Diversity and inclusion (%)
|
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
|Pay equality (%)
|Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
|Wage level (%)
|Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
|Risk for incidents of child, forced or compulsory labor
|Human Rights
|Health and wellbeing
|Health and safety (%)
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing
|Skills for the future
|Training provided (#)
|Talent Attraction and Development
|WEF Theme
|Core Metrics and Disclosures
|Employment and wealth generation
|Absolute number and rate of employment
|
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
|Economic contribution
|Financial investment contribution disclosure
|2023 Form 10-K
|Innovation of better products and services
|Total R&D expenses ($)
|Fostering Innovation
|Community and social vitality
|Total tax paid
|2023 Form 10-K