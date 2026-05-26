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This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and external guest authors, in particular Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
Financial supervisors globally face two parallel challenges: adopting AI to improve internal efficiency, while also effectively supervising the risks arising from AI adoption by regulated banks.
While some authorities are clearly front-runners, our analysis suggests that supervisors remain overall at early stages of AI implementation in their internal processes, facing several structural obstacles—including skills availability, legacy systems, data sovereignty requirements, and the need to demonstrate responsible and trustworthy AI use.
Slower adoption could create two main supervisory implications: a limited ability to assess AI models used by regulated entities and difficulty monitoring emerging or fast‑moving risks.
Going forward, supervisors will need to strengthen their capabilities to stay ahead of evolving risks by adopting real-time, AI-enabled, risk-anticipatory supervision, supported by sovereign data infrastructure and cross-jurisdictional collaboration. This will require substantial investment in both infrastructure and people.
Financial institutions are rapidly rolling out generative AI (GenAI), with 30% reporting broad deployment (see figure 2). By comparison, only 2% of supervisory authorities have achieved widespread implementation (source: Cambridge SupTech Lab and Digital Transformation Solutions, State of SupTech Report 2025, December 2025). This GenAI adoption gap is emerging at a critical moment—with financial sector decision-making shifting toward real‑time, data‑driven systems.
We believe that a widening structural gap in GenAI adoption could undermine supervisory effectiveness over time. In a December 2025 study of 148 supervisors across the globe, 56% reported limited internal capacity to supervise technology-driven innovations, while 54% indicated insufficient capability to assess or oversee AI-based tools and models (Source: State of SupTech Report 2025, December 2025).
AI adoption in finance is driven by a rapidly evolving ecosystem of compute, data, and advanced capabilities, pushing banks and fintechs toward real-time, increasingly autonomous systems, and continued investment. That shift is reflected in the pace of the financial sector’s AI investment, which is expected to be about $97 billion in 2027 (source: World Economic Forum, January 2025), growing at high-double-digit rates—with 59% of the sector dedicating 10% to 30% of their IT budget to AI initiatives in 2026 (source: Voice of the enterprise: AI & Machine Learning, S&P Global Market Intelligence, January 2026).
Going forward, increasing AI autonomy, particularly due to agentic AI, raises further questions around reliability and accountability. As regulators grapple with foundational data challenges, they risk losing visibility into a financial system moving at an even faster pace toward agentic AI. That said, supervisory technology (SupTech, the application of technology and data analysis solutions to complement and enhance a financial authority’s financial market oversight capabilities) offers a powerful counterbalance. While AI agents accelerate market complexity, they can also provide regulators with automated tools to process and label vast datasets in real time, effectively resolving the data bottleneck. Through AI-driven monitoring systems, supervisors can enhance their monitoring capabilities, using anomaly detection to spot systemic risks as they emerge.
The current adoption gap is characterized by growing friction between traditional oversight and modern AI scaling, which is evident in data constraints, talent shortages, infrastructure limitations, and institutional bottlenecks.
By combining primary research with foundational reports from industry literature, we provide detail on the challenges, risks, and future of AI-enabled supervision in an increasingly autonomous financial landscape. Our findings stem from research conducted by S&P Global Ratings and Digital Transformation Solutions between December 2025 and March 2026. Our research included confidential interviews with senior officials at one international financial institution, six financial supervisory authorities across four regions—including central banks, securities regulators, and integrated supervisors in advanced, emerging, and developing economies—as well as targeted surveys of 174 private-sector institutions, 148 financial supervisors (in a study done in conjunction with the Cambridge SupTech Lab) and a review of proprietary and public datasets.
An AI adoption gap is forming globally between financial institutions and the supervisors charged with their oversight, driven by structural constraints in data access, talent, resources, infrastructure, and differing institutional incentives and accountability requirements.
This divide is best understood through the SupTech Generations 3.0 framework, which maps capability across six dimensions: collection, validation/processing, storage, access, analytics/data products, and governance (see figure 1). Most global supervisors are currently transitioning from the second to the third generation of this framework, with more advanced authorities moving toward the fourth-generation “augmentation” tier, where AI provides decision support integrated into established workflows with human examiners retaining final judgement.
AI adoption is gradually increasing among supervisors, yet maturity—encompassing deployment, integration, scalability, and governance—remains low, particularly compared with the rapid scaling of GenAI in the financial sector. In 2025, 36% of surveyed authorities said GenAI wasn’t yet applicable to their work, and 30% were in an initial exploration phase. Active implementation is limited: 16% of authorities reported pilot programs, another 16% had limited deployment, while only 2% described sustained deployment with continuous improvement (see figure 2). This contrasts with the financial sector, where 30% of financial institutions claimed to have fully deployed GenAI and another 43% were using it in specific teams or workflows.
The gap is even wider for agentic AI, with only a handful of supervisors prototyping and testing low-risk applications while financial institutions report meaningful early deployment. While a recent study from the Cambridge Centre of Alternative Finance points to somewhat higher adoption levels of agentic AI by supervisors—with around 28% of supervisors reporting agentic AI use across piloting, scaling, and transforming stages—we note that the gap with financial sector remains material.
Three core constraints are creating the supervisory adoption gap:
Data-related concerns are the primary bottleneck for supervisors, who generally lack the real-time, granular data used by the private sector and face challenges in terms of data quality, consistency, and security (Source: State of SupTech 2025, and The 2026 AI in Financial Services Report).
An acute talent and resource deficit as AI specialists are drawn to higher salaries in the private sector (source: BIS Bulletin No. 100, Artificial intelligence and human capital: challenges for central banks, April 2025), while authorities face hiring restrictions and constrained budgets—with nearly two-thirds reporting no dedicated AI budget, according to the State of SupTech 2025.
Prioritization of accountability and accuracy by supervisors, whose focus on transparency, explainability, security, and legal defensibility limits the types of models they can deploy. This institutional caution is reinforced by mandates that prioritize financial stability and the mitigation of ethical risks over pure computational performance and profitability generation.
Infrastructure is foundational to each of these factors. While large financial institutions invest in massive cloud computing clusters and proprietary large language model (LLM) environments, many supervisors remain tethered to legacy on-premises systems and rigid procurement frameworks. Evidence from BIS Working Paper 1309 shows that public cloud adoption correlates with an about 47% higher probability of an authority possessing functional AI tools, though it also suggests that supervisors are increasingly adopting hybrid AI architectures and in-house development to maintain data sovereignty and avoid vendor lock-in.
Institutional planning and management also contribute to the growing gap. A clear AI strategy typically accelerates AI adoption and supports maturity. About 42% of financial sector (FS) companies report a clear, documented AI strategy aligned with core business goals (source: Voice of the enterprise AI & Machine Learning, S&P Global Market Intelligence, January 2026) compared with only about 18% of all financial supervisors and central banks (Source: State of SupTech Report 2025). Supervisors further along in AI adoption tend to have clearer strategies, more mature data infrastructure, dedicated AI governance structures, and are integrating AI into broader digitalization efforts (see figure 3).
We categorize supervisory AI usage through a maturity framework, scaling from internal operational support to direct oversight of AI-driven risks (see figure 4).
Internal Use (Foundational): AI enhances organizational efficiency through productivity gains, core research capabilities, and automated insights. Financial supervisors’ GenAI adoption largely focuses on "copilot" modes—assisting staff in document summarization and knowledge management (see "FSI Briefs No. 26: Starting with the basics: a stock take of gen AI applications in supervision," BIS, June 2025) without fundamentally changing workflows.
External Use (Intermediate): AI supports core mandates, including macroprudential activities, monetary policy development, and stability tracking. In microprudential activities, it is used to improve tools for consumer protection, the monitoring of specific institutions, and to promote fair competition (see examples in figure 5).
AI Risk Supervision (Advanced): This involves directly overseeing AI deployment within the financial industry, including the monitoring of high-risk models, detection of algorithmic market harm, and the conduct of live testing to ensure the safety of regulated entities. Advanced frameworks, like Project Noor (an initiative of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub seeking to equip supervisors with explainable AI methods and risk analytics to evaluate and interpret the inner workings of AI models used by supervised entities), exemplify this approach, by using AI to ensure AI models are transparent, robust, and fair.
We expect AI to deliver the greatest value to supervisors in risk management, enabling real-time analysis to improve micro and macroprudential oversight. While oversight of the financial sector’s AI use is nascent—only 2% of surveyed authorities report deployment of GenAI tools (Source: State of SupTech Report 2025)—the speed of supervisory AI adoption will determine their ability to monitor how supervised entities use AI and AI models.
The objectives of AI adoption differ significantly between the financial sector and its regulators. Financial firms' primary drivers are profit maximization, hyper-efficiency, and competitive advantage. The regulatory sector focuses on financial stability, market integrity, and risk mitigation.
Financial services companies primarily use GenAI for internal processes to capture cost efficiencies, including by automating multi-step processes, accelerating and enhancing decision-making through data analytics and unstructured data querying, and by speeding coding to reduce engineering costs. They have integrated AI into key operations such as:
Compliance and risk: Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks and fraud detection.
Operations: Credit underwriting and insurance claims processing.
Customer insights: Analyzing large customer datasets to refine market positioning and drive cross-selling.
The strategic application of these tools further varies by firm type: while traditional financial institutions mostly use AI to augment established expertise, fintechs are more widely leveraging it to fundamentally reshape their products and platforms (Source: The 2026 Global AI in Financial Services Report, April 2026).
Our analysis of three years of transcripts from 550 banks through October 2025 reveals a divide in AI use: 43% use AI internally, while only about 9% use it externally with customers (see “AI and banking: Leaders will soon pull away from the pack,” Oct. 28, 2025). As AI deployment matures, leading companies are moving beyond efficiency to create new revenue streams and services, seeking long-term competitive advantages and improved profits. Consequently, we expect financial sector AI adoption and related revenues to grow over the next five years.
Supervisors’ AI use is distributed across risk management, particularly in prudential oversight, consumer protection, and anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing/counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) supervision.
Of 390 SupTech solutions catalogued on GovSpace—a government-sector focused digital transformation platform owned by Digital Transformation Solutions (see "govspace.io")—over two-thirds (304) involve AI. Of these 61% are deployed, while 39% are working prototypes or proof of concepts. In GovSpace's catalogue AI solutions have a higher share of prototypes than non-AI solutions, which are 76% in production. This reflects ongoing development of AI-enabled supervision across many jurisdictions (see figure 6 for their distribution across supervisory domains).
Analysis of the solutions shows that AI is increasingly integrated as a layer in supervisory infrastructure rather than as a standalone tool, and that implementations typically combine two or more AI techniques. AI is used in data collection, data processing and validation, data analytics, and data products, with the highest concentrations in advanced text/document processing and predictive risk analytics. Representative examples include:
Document and product classification: The French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) has developed an AI tool (Veridic) that combines machine reading with machine-learning classification. The tool extracts characteristics from life insurance key information documents and ranks products by complexity to support risk-based supervision.
Greenwashing and disclosure analysis: Italy's stock exchange regulator, CONSOB, in partnership with the University of Trento, layers natural language processing (NLP) over topic modeling and sentiment analysis to detect misleading sustainability claims in EU green bond disclosures. This has reduced analysis time from four hours to ten minutes.
Consumer-facing GenAI: The Bank of Portugal and Banco de Moçambique pair LLMs with retrieval-augmented generation in national regulatory corpora, enabling them to offer GenAI virtual assistants to handle citizen queries regarding retail banking products and financial education.
Market surveillance with social signal integration: Deutsche Börse combines social media monitoring, NLP sentiment analysis, and anomaly detection on trading data. By linking sentiment signals with trading patterns across over 70,000 assets, the system can detect market manipulation in near real time.
Cross-institutional AI fraud detection: South Korea Financial Services Commission's ASAP platform combines federated machine learning (across about 130 financial institutions) with early-warning analytics to train and continuously improve a shared AI model for voice-based phishing (vishing) scam detection.
GenAI in monetary policy: The BIS Innovation Hub's Project Spectrum pairs GenAI with web scraping and time-series forecasting to categorize product data and produce real-time inflation nowcasts. The project is run in collaboration with the European Central Bank (ECB) and Deutsche Bundesbank.
Because supervisors prioritize financial stability and consumer protection over revenue generation, they adopt a deliberate "augmentation-first" approach. This strategy corresponds to the 4G capability tier in the SupTech Generations 3.0 framework, toward which a subset of more advanced supervisors is gradually moving (see figure 1). At this level, AI provides decision support and business intelligence integrated within established supervisory workflows, utilizing data processing and analytics while human examiners retain final judgment.
Principal applications for supervisors include text analysis to manage large volumes of records and integrating predictive analytics for proactive risk detection—both of which are high-priority domains in Europe and Asia (Source: “State of SupTech Report 2025”). This approach seeks to ensure improved consistency and timeliness while maintaining "human-in-the-loop" accountability.
The "junior supervisor" or "copilot" model, commonly used by practitioners, aligns with the 4G capability tier position in the SupTech Generations 3.0 framework (see figure 1). Often supported by retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) using in-house knowledge, this model balances innovation with accountability. In practice, the copilot suggests inquiry lines and flags early-warning signals for entity-specific risks, facilitating risk-based resource allocation. This allows human experts to focus on more complex, high-risk cases while AI handles labor-intensive tasks like AML monitoring and regulatory cross-referencing.
While the financial sector begins to experiment with 5G autonomous orchestration, supervisors are focused on solidifying 4G foundations to maintain human oversight and accountability, strengthening core mandates of financial stability, market integrity, and consumer protection.
AI is rapidly moving past static algorithms and into an agentic era—characterized by systems capable of reasoning, planning, and executing multi-step tasks autonomously.
Within the financial sector, knowledge management and retrieval are the leading use cases for agentic AI, alongside applications in process optimization, customer support, task and project orchestration, compliance and risk monitoring (Source: "NVIDIA State of AI in Financial Services," 2026). Conversely, agentic AI adoption among supervisors remains mostly experimental, with current deployments focused on low-risk, assistant-style agents rather than autonomous workflows.
Some supervisors are testing and starting to deploy early assistant-style agents for low-risk, largely internal use cases, including risk assessment, meeting summarization, coding assistance, and support for legal, policy and technology functions. Early agentic use within supervisory workflows is primarily restricted to "reviewer" roles, providing real-time guidance to inspectors rather than autonomous decision-making.
A Central Bank we interviewed deployed an internal AI agent to support risk analysis of supervised entities. The agent identifies high-risk categories and suggests next steps for human analysts, reducing review time from one week to less than one day and expanding the scope of potential risks to be reviewed by identifying issues that human supervisors performing manual checks might miss.
Bank of Canada and the BIS published a paper evaluating and detailing experiments using an AI agent for cash management in payment systems. Using a general ChatGPT model, they simulated payment scenarios with liquidity shocks and competing priorities. The AI agent replicated key prudential cash management practices, issuing calibrated recommendations that preserve liquidity while minimizing delays.
World Bank research indicates that some financial authorities are adopting "multi-agent" architecture, developing agents to analyze specific data sources. These agents are then queried through a central chatbot (Source: "Artificial Intelligence for Financial Sector Supervision: An Emerging Market and Developing Economies Perspective," 2025). Several authorities also plan to expand agentic AI to more technical domains, including asset quality reviews, risk assessments, and complaints analysis.
While the examples in the box above highlight the potential to enhance oversight, they also expose significant risks, such as potential for misalignment, inaccuracy, and limited accountability and explainability. The factors that make these use cases valuable—reliance on sensitive data and integration into specialized workflows—also create risks around integration, data governance, security, and skills challenges. That highlights supervisors' need for robust AI management processes to ensure security, privacy, and accountability before expanding agentic AI beyond pilot programs.
Supervisors and the financial sector face many similar AI challenges, but with differing priorities and intensities (see figure 7). We consider this divergence to largely reflect differences in AI maturity.
For the financial sector, where AI adoption is more advanced, concerns are dominated by the quality and reliability of GenAI outputs, meeting regulatory requirements, and the ability to scale solutions beyond isolated pilots into enterprise-wide applications. For example, 40% to 50% of financial sector institutions surveyed ranked these three concerns among their top four challenges, indicating that they are already addressing challenges related to scaling and optimization.
Supervisors, in contrast, often cited challenges characteristic of earlier stages of AI maturity, including AI development and maintenance skills shortages, integration with legacy systems, and embedding AI into specialized supervisory processes. The comparatively lower concentration of challenges — with about 30% citing the same top issue — reflects more limited deployment. AI and data skill shortages are more pronounced in developing economies, where limited IT skills are a structural barrier (see “AI and education: Embracing the disruption,” Jan. 29, 2025) that materially hinders AI adoption and maturity (only 1.8% of supervisors in developing economies have AI solutions in (at least) widespread production, as indicated in the State of SupTech Report 2025).
Despite these differences, both groups share a common top risk: data privacy and security. This is unsurprising, as effective AI adoption in a heavily regulated sector often relies on using sensitive and confidential data. Both authorities and financial sector must now navigate a landscape where data readiness and security must be managed simultaneously. Security risks may be further amplified by emerging threat vectors, such as “Mythos”-type exploitation techniques, which can use AI to democratize cyber vulnerability exploitation.
The importance of protecting data used by AI has given rise to a handful of strategies. Some of the most widely adopted involve using open-source GenAI models, and keeping data fully on-premises or within a national border during inference. About 46% of surveyed financial sector companies said they are developing AI capabilities internally, including open-source frameworks (source: Voice of the enterprise AI & Machine Learning, S&P Global Market Intelligence, January 2026). Our research suggests this is also a focus among financial supervisors, where control over data and models is, in many instances, a sovereign priority.
We also observe a nascent trend among supervisors to maintain sensitive supervisory data within national borders and infrastructure. Sovereign clouds differ from public clouds by keeping data, models, and computing fully within a country’s legal and technical perimeter, rather than relying on globally distributed technology. Examples of sensitive AI workloads running on local infrastructure are relatively common (see figure 8). This practice differs from the use of joint ventures or localized regional hyperscalers.
We view the initiatives described in figure 8 as risk mitigant strategies because both cloud and AI workloads run on local datacenters under national jurisdiction, including local data protection laws. In some cases, such as Singapore, the risk-mitigation strategy focuses more on strong regulatory oversight. In other cases, such as with South Korea’s central bank, the data security mitigation strategy focuses on deploying a proprietary, in-house GenAI model (BOKI) on a fully isolated on-premise network.
Supervisors and financial institutions are increasingly deploying a range of technical safeguards to protect data, enabling it to be used by AI systems while ensuring that privacy, copyright, and data protection laws are not breached. These safeguards are summarized in Appendix 1.
Through these combined strategies, supervisors and financial institutions can pursue richer analytical capabilities while ensuring that privacy, copyright, and data protection laws remain fully intact.
Supervisors' slower pace of AI adoption and integration may have important implications for their roles over time. As AI use in the financial sector expands, differences in technological maturity could affect supervisors’ ability to assess risks, detect emerging vulnerabilities, and support risk-based supervision. We foresee two particular implications that could widen the capability and information gap between supervisors and supervised entities as AI adoption scales:
This factor affects supervisors in two ways. First, from a microprudential perspective, supervisors may lack the technical capabilities needed to effectively assess AI systems deployed by regulated entities. Second, evaluating risks posed by unregulated technology and AI model providers is becoming more difficult. While for example, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) strengthens oversight of critical third-party providers in the EU, it does not cover all AI model developers. This mismatch could create supervisory blind spots and systemic risks for supervisors without the technical expertise to scrutinize complex AI models. The emergence of independent AI auditing firms and established auditing corporations offering AI assurance services—such as bias, fairness, explainability, governance, and compliance auditing—could partially address this gap. Some regulators, including those in the EU under the AI Act, are introducing conformity assessment requirements for high‑risk AI systems, which in certain cases may involve independent third‑party review, while U.S. authorities such as the Securities Exchange Commission emphasize auditability, model validation, and robust governance frameworks. However, most financial-sector use cases will likely fall into the lower-risk categories, which are less likely to be independently audited.
About 53% of financial institutions say they are increasingly using AI and prescriptive analytics to process large volumes of real time and unstructured data and accelerate decision-making (source: "Voice of the enterprise AI & Machine Learning," S&P Global Market Intelligence, January 2026). This shift towards real-time analytics is leading to more dynamic management of exposures. By contrast, supervisors relying primarily on periodic reporting, manual analysis, or static indicators may face growing information asymmetries.
Beyond missing unintended consequences from generative or agentic AI, supervisors risk failing to detect early indicators of liquidity stress, market imbalances, or bubble formation—particularly where these risks emerge from complex interactions across institutions or markets. Over time, these gaps could hinder the shift toward proactive, risk-anticipatory supervision and limit supervisors’ ability to reallocate supervisory resources as risk profiles evolve.
AI’s use by financial supervisors will be shaped by how quickly and smoothly they can reduce the capability gap with the financial sector. Supervisors with maturing AI are converging on a shared ambition: to make supervision more predictive, timely, and data‑driven.
Among these more advanced supervisors, we observe convergence on two major trends: a shift toward real‑time or near real‑time data collection and analysis, and a shift toward collaborative, risk‑anticipatory supervision.
We expect the use of AI-powered digital twins or agent-based simulations of economies, while still in its early stages, to facilitate close to real-time data collection, analysis, monitoring, and prediction—particularly when reinforced by investments in sovereign financial cloud infrastructures. This should support intelligent automation and real time analysis with regulatory oversight of data and compute sovereignty (see "Compute sovereignty: The strategic importance of digital infrastructure," May 12, 2026).
Digital twins are continuously updated virtual replicas of parts of the financial system. They integrate data from financial institutions, markets, and external events, enabling supervisors to analyze developments dynamically rather than relying on static, periodic reports. Their increasing use should strengthen risk management and supervisory decision-making by enabling real-time insights for stress testing, “what-if” scenario analysis, and the early identification of vulnerabilities and emerging risks.
For example, Project Danu, a collaboration between the BIS Innovation Hub’s Eurosystem Centre and several financial supervisors, aims to develop a digital twin framework to monitor the impact of extreme weather events and natural catastrophes on financial systems. Looking ahead, supervisors could deploy digital twins at both macro and microprudential levels. At the micro level, digital twins could support live stress testing and scenario analysis of supervised entities. At the macro level, they could connect supervised entities with real-time market data to analyze system-wide vulnerabilities, simulate contagion effects, and assess the impact of policy or regulatory decisions through “what-if” scenarios. These capabilities directly address the supervision gap: without real-time visibility, supervisors risk falling further behind the financial sector’s adoption of automated, real-time decision systems.
Modern infrastructures, such as sovereign financial cloud ecosystems, are nascent but can be powerful when they combine data sovereignty with real-time oversight and AI-driven intelligent automation. The Central Bank of the UAE was among the first publicly announced deployments of a sovereign financial cloud service infrastructure to strengthen financial sector competitiveness, while other regulators, such as the European Central Bank, are developing similar infrastructures.
The shift from reactive to proactive, risk-anticipatory supervision builds on real-time data collection and analysis. Our discussions with supervisory authorities indicate increasing interest in AI’s capacity to automate analysis of low-risk activities and reallocate scarce human resources toward higher-risk activities and entities, consistent with risk-based supervisory principles. In this context, AI’s value lies less in fully automating supervision and more in sharpening prioritization, early‑warning capabilities, and supervisory judgment. An example of this is the Central Bank of Philippines’ ASTERiskC*, an advanced engine for risk-based compliance. This AI-driven and cloud-based engine is designed to perform real-time monitoring, risk assessment, and collect incident reports from financial institutions to support risk-based and proactive supervisory decisions on cybersecurity.
This shift reframes how supervisors evaluate AI investments, moving them from a primarily financial analysis to focus on improvements in resilience, risk detection, and supervisory effectiveness. Unlike financial institutions, which often justify AI adoption based on efficiency gains revenue growth, or competitive advantage, supervisors evaluate AI through a public‑value lens—with a focus on strengthening market integrity, enhancing financial stability, and improving consumer protection.
This difference in objectives underpins our view that cross‑jurisdictional collaboration—through shared tools, data, and best practices—is essential to achieve scale and meaningful impact for financial supervisors' AI adoption.
This includes developing common standards for data structures and ontologies to enable cross-entity data interoperability, investing in standardized AI tools, performing joint experiments, and creating joint minimum viable prototypes. Examples include fine-tuning large language models with financial sector and regulatory expertise and co-developing open-source AI.
This will include the sharing of information on fraud, financial crime, or cyber threats. An example is Project Nadim, a BIS Innovation Hub initiative to create and test a proof-of-concept for real-time international collaboration using patterns derived from local transaction data analytics for fraud and cyber risk management. Another example is the use of synthetic data and PETs/crypto techniques, such as federated learning, to enable data sharing without revealing the underlying data. This could be useful for joint LLM training across supervisors.
Although full technological parity with supervised entities is not necessary to achieve desired supervisory outcomes, a structural and widening gap in AI adoption could, over time, undermine supervisory authorities’ ability to monitor and act decisively. Indeed, today’s shift toward more real-time, data-driven, and AI-enabled systems introduces new operational and analytical demands and reinforces the importance of combining technological capabilities with established supervisory tools. These include regulatory frameworks, governance requirements, and mechanisms such as independent validation and auditing of AI models. This combination can help address risks even where internal capabilities are still developing. Meanwhile, continued investment in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and skills—alongside collaboration across jurisdictions—should support a gradual evolution of supervisory AI capabilities. None of this is straightforward or inexpensive. But the cost of inaction, i.e., reduced visibility into a financial system moving rapidly toward agentic AI, is higher still.
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Technology
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Function
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Pseudonymization and access governance
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Combining data masking with user-based access restrictions, as Banco de Portugal has shown, ensures data is used only as intended.
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Advanced content filtering:
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LLMs are used to protect confidentiality and improve statistical disclosure control by automatically identifying and flagging sensitive text prior to processing.
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Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs)
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This allows authorities to analyze sensitive datasets without centralizing access, offering the highest (though resource intensive) level of security for multi-institutional research. Decentralized computation (pioneered by the Bank of Italy) uses multiparty linear regression to allow different institutions to perform joint analysis on respective variables without ever directly exchanging raw data. Homomorphic encryption, which allows computation on encrypted data, is used by the BIS Innovation Hub’s Project Aurora.
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Synthetic data
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Generating alternative information that preserves the statistical properties of an original data set enables its use without risking its exposure and is increasingly used to train models. For example, the Bank of Canada used synthetic versions of its payment system data to train GenAI agents for liquidity pattern analysis. The Central Bank of Malaysia developed a system—using composite weighted score to measure statistical similarity, machine learning performance, and disclosure risk—ensuring synthetic outputs are both high-quality and safe for supervisory use.
Contributors: Sreenidhi M K, Paul Whitfield, and Nicola Koutsoumbi