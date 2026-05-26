The objectives of AI adoption differ significantly between the financial sector and its regulators. Financial firms' primary drivers are profit maximization, hyper-efficiency, and competitive advantage. The regulatory sector focuses on financial stability, market integrity, and risk mitigation.

Financial services companies primarily use GenAI for internal processes to capture cost efficiencies, including by automating multi-step processes, accelerating and enhancing decision-making through data analytics and unstructured data querying, and by speeding coding to reduce engineering costs. They have integrated AI into key operations such as:

Compliance and risk: Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks and fraud detection.

Operations: Credit underwriting and insurance claims processing.

Customer insights: Analyzing large customer datasets to refine market positioning and drive cross-selling.

The strategic application of these tools further varies by firm type: while traditional financial institutions mostly use AI to augment established expertise, fintechs are more widely leveraging it to fundamentally reshape their products and platforms (Source: The 2026 Global AI in Financial Services Report, April 2026).

Our analysis of three years of transcripts from 550 banks through October 2025 reveals a divide in AI use: 43% use AI internally, while only about 9% use it externally with customers (see “AI and banking: Leaders will soon pull away from the pack,” Oct. 28, 2025). As AI deployment matures, leading companies are moving beyond efficiency to create new revenue streams and services, seeking long-term competitive advantages and improved profits. Consequently, we expect financial sector AI adoption and related revenues to grow over the next five years.

Supervisors’ AI use is distributed across risk management, particularly in prudential oversight, consumer protection, and anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing/counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) supervision.

Of 390 SupTech solutions catalogued on GovSpace—a government-sector focused digital transformation platform owned by Digital Transformation Solutions (see "govspace.io")—over two-thirds (304) involve AI. Of these 61% are deployed, while 39% are working prototypes or proof of concepts. In GovSpace's catalogue AI solutions have a higher share of prototypes than non-AI solutions, which are 76% in production. This reflects ongoing development of AI-enabled supervision across many jurisdictions (see figure 6 for their distribution across supervisory domains).

Analysis of the solutions shows that AI is increasingly integrated as a layer in supervisory infrastructure rather than as a standalone tool, and that implementations typically combine two or more AI techniques. AI is used in data collection, data processing and validation, data analytics, and data products, with the highest concentrations in advanced text/document processing and predictive risk analytics. Representative examples include:

Document and product classification: The French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) has developed an AI tool (Veridic) that combines machine reading with machine-learning classification. The tool extracts characteristics from life insurance key information documents and ranks products by complexity to support risk-based supervision.

Greenwashing and disclosure analysis: Italy's stock exchange regulator, CONSOB, in partnership with the University of Trento, layers natural language processing (NLP) over topic modeling and sentiment analysis to detect misleading sustainability claims in EU green bond disclosures. This has reduced analysis time from four hours to ten minutes.

Consumer-facing GenAI: The Bank of Portugal and Banco de Moçambique pair LLMs with retrieval-augmented generation in national regulatory corpora, enabling them to offer GenAI virtual assistants to handle citizen queries regarding retail banking products and financial education.

Market surveillance with social signal integration: Deutsche Börse combines social media monitoring, NLP sentiment analysis, and anomaly detection on trading data. By linking sentiment signals with trading patterns across over 70,000 assets, the system can detect market manipulation in near real time.

Cross-institutional AI fraud detection: South Korea Financial Services Commission's ASAP platform combines federated machine learning (across about 130 financial institutions) with early-warning analytics to train and continuously improve a shared AI model for voice-based phishing (vishing) scam detection.

GenAI in monetary policy: The BIS Innovation Hub's Project Spectrum pairs GenAI with web scraping and time-series forecasting to categorize product data and produce real-time inflation nowcasts. The project is run in collaboration with the European Central Bank (ECB) and Deutsche Bundesbank.