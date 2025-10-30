The banking sector's AI journey is well underway. Financial institutions, led by data-rich, process-oriented, and deep-pocketed retail and investment banks, were early and enthusiastic pioneers of machine learning and deep learning (for over a decade), and more recently generative AI, particularly following the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022. Since then, the voyage has continued apace, notably with the incipient adoption of AI agents. As with many pioneering efforts, unexpected challenges and new risks are emerging.

The next three to five years promises to be a determinative leg of that journey, during which AI will increasingly alter financial institutions' operations and their environments. Banks that secure the benefits of AI — including across costs and revenues — could find themselves with enduring advantages over competitors. S&P Global Ratings expects this will ultimately weigh in the assessment of credit quality for both the leaders and laggards in that race.

The resulting enthusiasm for, and fear of missing out on, AI's benefits is common to all profit-seeking companies, including banks. Yet we caution against hype that could lead to poor investment decisions. Given banks’ decades of efficiency efforts and project management experience, we expect management teams to prudently allocate AI budgets and monitor returns. Banks that abandon those safeguards may face challenges in scaling AI solutions and increased pressure from both traditional competitors and more efficient new entrants like neobanks and fintechs.

We reviewed the adoption, benefits, and limitations of AI in the banking sector two years ago (see "AI in Banking: AI Will Be An Incremental Game Changer," Oct. 31, 2023). Given the progress since then, the developments in generative and agentic AI, and the importance of the coming years, we are revisiting the topic, with an update and complement to that earlier report.