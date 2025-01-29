Education tends to be reactive by nature. It takes time to disseminate new knowledge (not least because teachers must be taught and systems updated). That often results in a lag that leaves much of the education sector playing catch-up, particularly in relation to labor market demands for new skills and the deployment of new technologies. In that context, disruption of norms is essential to the education sector's adaptation to and incorporation of technological advances, including AI.

Governments and policymakers worldwide are beginning to explore the application of AI in educational settings. In October 2023, less than a year after ChatGPT was made publicly available, the U.K. Department for Education and the National Institute of Teaching launched its first education hackathon, asking data scientists and early adopters to present generative AI use cases in the education sector. In February 2024, China’s Ministry of Education announced a list of 184 primary and secondary schools selected as AI education bases to promote education in AI technologies and skills. Shortly after, in July 2024, the U.S. Department of Education released a guide for developers on designing AI technologies that benefit students and teachers while promoting equity, civil rights, trust, and transparency.

We expect AI adoption in education will prove uneven, both between and within countries. Differences will be determined by investment capacity, policymakers’ priorities, existing digital infrastructure, access to AI and computer science-related studies, and AI and technology literacy within groups.

Based on a global study covering five years of data on tertiary education (conducted in October 2024 by S&P Global Ratings), Singapore, Germany, and the Republic of Korea appear best equipped to support AI education. Our analysis included: the percentage of graduates with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees; the number of scholarly publications on AI published in the country; a country's information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure (expressed as ICT readiness for AI); and whether a country has a national AI strategy in place (see figure 1). We note that Western countries tend to have a wider range of studies, including blended degrees, which likely dilutes their STEM graduate numbers, compared with countries offering fewer study options. That view is supported by evidence that the U.S. and U.K. are world leaders in combined AI and English courses, according to data from the OECD (source: OECD AI, 2024).