S&P Global Market Intelligence

See the Big Picture: Outlook for 2025

Industry trends that will shape 2025. Insights to support your planning. The Big Picture is a collection of 2025 industry outlook reports that can help sharpen your decision-making with broad perspective and essential predictions.

Industry Outlook Reports

Top 10 sustainability trends to watch in 2025

Sustainability is here to stay. Here’s what you need to know about the trends that will shape strategy in a challenging year.
S&P Global Commodity Insights

Commodities 2025

From supply-demand dynamics to geopolitics and policy shifts, read the market trends set to shape the energy and commodities space in 2025.

Major New US Industry at a Crossroads: A US LNG Impact Study – Phase 1

The US LNG industry is critical to serving the world’s energy needs and has rapidly become an integral contributor to the US economy. US LNG industry growth is expected to double its US economic footprint to 2040. Regulatory and legal uncertainty, beyond potential lifting of the LNG ‘pause’, is putting growth at risk.
S&P Global Ratings

Global Credit Outlook 2025: Promise and Peril

Global credit conditions are likely to remain supportive in 2025—against a backdrop of region- and country-specific divergence and geopolitical uncertainty that threatens to reignite risk-aversion among investors and affect capital flows.

Regional Credit Conditions

Economic Outlook

AI's shift from promise to practice

There is no doubt that AI still has a long and uncertain road ahead. Yet increased application and the increasing capabilities of AI will have profound effects across all sectors of the economy, all organizations (both directly and often indirectly), on labor markets, on energy usage, and in society—for good and bad
Volume 8
4 Dec 2024

Look Forward: Artificial Intelligence

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, AI is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy and society. In the eighth edition of Look Forward, S&P Global offers a balanced look at AI complexity by highlighting the opportunities and risks in three parts: AI and labor, AI and energy, and AI and society.

Fourth-Quarter Edition
19 Dec 2024

Sustainability Quarterly: Change on the Horizon

The scene is set for a year of evolution in the way companies approach sustainability risks and opportunities.

