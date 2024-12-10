After a slower second half this year, the U.K. economy looks set to gather steam on looser fiscal policy, with GDP rising by 1.5% in 2025 versus our September forecast of 1.2%, and maintaining a similar pace through 2027.

But S&P Global Ratings now expects the Bank of England (BOE) to cut its rate only four times over the next quarters to 3.75% by the end of 2025, as a result of stronger jobs growth and inflation stemming from higher government spending.

These factors will likely dilute the economic impulse of the policy stimulus at a time when geopolitical risks and the potential for trade frictions have increased following the U.S. elections, though the impact on the U.K. is minimal at this stage.