Look Forward | Episode 16: Decarbonizing Aviation: The Challenges and Opportunities in Sustainable Fuel Production

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global, host Andy Critchlow delves into the complex landscape of decarbonizing the aviation sector. Joined by experts Roman Kramarchuk and Ina Chirita from S&P Global Commodity Insights, the discussion highlights the critical challenges of reducing carbon emissions in aviation, including the rising demand for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and the high costs associated with their production.

Listeners will gain insights into the current state of aviation emissions, the role of various feedstocks, and the fragmented policy environment impacting SAF adoption. The episode also explores the potential of emerging technologies, the importance of global cooperation in setting cohesive policies, and the implications for airlines and consumers as the industry strives for a more sustainable future.

Tune in to understand how these factors will shape the aviation sector's transition towards net-zero emissions and what it means for the future of air travel. Learn more by reading our recent report, "Decarbonizing Aviation: Scale-Up Costs Biggest Challenge to Progress."

Don't forget to subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube for more insightful discussions from S&P Global's Look Forward Podcast!