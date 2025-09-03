Talking Offshore Wind; Indian Oil’s Crude Import Strategy; and New Vehicle Inventory

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Seen by hundreds of thousands, Swedish utility Vattenfall's expletive-laden campaign with Hollywood icon Samuel L. Jackson asks the question: Offshore wind farms, yes or no?

On this week's episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, Vattenfall's head of brand, Monica Holmvik Persdotter, explained the process behind the campaign and how the utility thinks about public discourse regarding the technology. Effective communication and local engagement have a tangible impact on getting new offshore wind projects approved, David Bidwell, professor at the University of Rhode Island’s department of marine affairs, told reporter Camilla Naschert.