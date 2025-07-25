According to S&P Global Mobility's Retail Advertised Inventory data for June 2025, total new vehicle inventory in the US increased 2.8% month-over-month (MoM), reaching 2.8 million units. However, this figure remains 0.5% below the inventory level seen in June of last year.

Notably, luxury brand inventory remained unchanged MoM at 424,000 units, while non-luxury brands saw a 3.4% increase, totaling 2.4 million units.