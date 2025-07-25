S&P Global Offerings
25 July 2025
US auto inventory levels rose 2.8% in June 2025, with EV trends, brand shifts, and pre‑tariff stock shaping market strategy. Read on for full insights.
According to S&P Global Mobility's Retail Advertised Inventory data for June 2025, total new vehicle inventory in the US increased 2.8% month-over-month (MoM), reaching 2.8 million units. However, this figure remains 0.5% below the inventory level seen in June of last year.
Notably, luxury brand inventory remained unchanged MoM at 424,000 units, while non-luxury brands saw a 3.4% increase, totaling 2.4 million units.
The low inventory levels observed in April, attributed to pull-ahead sales in anticipation of automotive tariffs, appear to have been replenished.
Some of the larger month-over-month increases in new vehicle inventory levels came from the following brands:
Conversely, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai, experienced inventory declines from May:
The average discount on new vehicles increased slightly to $3,407, up by $42 from May. The average age of the existing inventory decreased to 75 days, and is on a downward trend since December.
Electric vehicle inventory increased 3.6% MoM and saw a 5.1% rise YoY, totaling 188,000 units. The average age of this inventory is also up to 84 days on the lot. This upward trend is due to softened demand for EVs, however, S&P Global Mobility expects sales to increase ahead of the September 30 expiration of EV tax credits as the result of recently passed legislation.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E continues to trend upward, with inventory rising since February 2025 and currently sitting at over 19,000 units. Similarly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is at its highest inventory levels in the past two years. On the other hand, the Blazer EV and BMW i4 have both seen a downward trend in inventory.
Pricing on EVs declined for the third consecutive month. The average MSRP for EVs fell another 1.5% MoM to $61,831. The average discount on an EV was $5,424 in June.
Approximately 948,000 units of current inventory are “pre-tariff” meaning they were available before March 2025 and not subject to the recent changes in tariff policy. Of the current 2.8 million units, this pre-tariff inventory still represents over one-third of available inventory.
As tariff negotiations continue and reciprocal tariffs are paused until August 1, 2025, the industry is generally adopting a wait-and-see approach.
The automotive market is in a state of uncertainty influenced by macroeconomic factors such as tariff expectations and evolving consumer preferences. The modest changes in total vehicle inventory and pricing in June suggest that consumers and manufacturers remain cautious.
With S&P Global Mobility's vehicle inventory data, automakers can identify market opportunities and risks, optimize incentive spending, refine production strategies, and stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing landscape.
We provide inventory data at the national, state, DMA and dealer levels, covering more than 19,000 dealer sites. Learn more and download a data sample.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.