China to Lead in Green Hydrogen; Maritime Security Challenges; and Healthcare Investing Shifts

Daily Update — September 02, 2025
Today is Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
China is set to lead the global market for green hydrogen as US developers dial back their ambitions, according to a recent S&P Global Commodity Insights report. S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts project that China will produce 33.4 million metric tons of zero-emission electrolytic hydrogen in 2050, compared to 4.7 MMt in the US and 20 MMt in the EU.
The analysts' base case forecast, published annually, reflects a surge in Chinese electrolyzer development over the past year. In August 2024, the analysts expected China to produce only 11.2 MMt of green hydrogen per year by 2050, compared to 9.3 MMt per year in the US.
Global Trade
In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, host Andy Critchlow sat down with Joshua Hutchinson, managing director of risk and intelligence at Ambrey, to explore the pressing issues surrounding maritime security. They discussed the increasing threats to global trade routes, including attacks on shipping and the evolving tactics employed.
Hutchinson shared insights on the severity of current maritime threats, the role of technology in intelligence gathering and the importance of risk management for vessel owners. Despite the daunting landscape, Hutchinson highlighted the resilience of the maritime industry and the opportunities for collaboration and innovation that arise from these challenges. Tune in for an engaging conversation that sheds light on the complexities of maritime trade and security.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, Daniel Berglund, head of US and co-head of healthcare at Nordic Capital, shared his expertise and insights on the rapidly evolving healthcare investment landscape.
Berglund discussed Nordic Capital's recent deal with healthcare data platform Arcadia, provided insights into disrupting pharmacy benefit managers, which operate as intermediaries between insurers and pharmaceutical companies, and emphasized the importance of adapting to market dynamics.