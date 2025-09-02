China to Lead in Green Hydrogen; Maritime Security Challenges; and Healthcare Investing Shifts

Global Trade

In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, host Andy Critchlow sat down with Joshua Hutchinson, managing director of risk and intelligence at Ambrey, to explore the pressing issues surrounding maritime security. They discussed the increasing threats to global trade routes, including attacks on shipping and the evolving tactics employed.

Hutchinson shared insights on the severity of current maritime threats, the role of technology in intelligence gathering and the importance of risk management for vessel owners. Despite the daunting landscape, Hutchinson highlighted the resilience of the maritime industry and the opportunities for collaboration and innovation that arise from these challenges. Tune in for an engaging conversation that sheds light on the complexities of maritime trade and security.