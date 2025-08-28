Look Forward | Episode 6: Maritime Security Challenges in a Changing World

S&P Global Offerings
Look Forward
28 August 2025
In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow sits down with Joshua Hutchinson, Managing Director of Risk and Intelligence at Ambrey, to explore the pressing issues surrounding maritime security in today's geopolitical climate. They delve into the increasing threats to global trade routes, including attacks on shipping and the evolving tactics employed. Joshua shares insights on the severity of current maritime threats, the role of technology in intelligence gathering, and the importance of risk management for vessel owners. Despite the daunting landscape, Joshua emphasizes the resilience of the maritime industry and the opportunities for collaboration and innovation that arise from these challenges. Tune in for an engaging conversation that sheds light on the complexities of maritime trade and security in an ever-changing world.