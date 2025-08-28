Look Forward | Episode 6: Maritime Security Challenges in a Changing World

Andy Critchlow: [00:00:00] Hello, my name's Andy Critchlow. I'm head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and welcome to the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global. In today's rapidly shifting Markets success depends on anticipating what's next. The professionals who excel are those who can spot emerging trends before they fully materialize.

My name's Andy Critchlow. I'm head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and I'm here joined by Joshua Hutchinson, managing Director of Risk and Intelligence at Ambrey, the Global Maritime Security and Intelligence Company. And we are here to discuss one of the most fascinating subjects, facing global trade at the moment, which is security on the water.

Is the, rule of, of free trade on global sea lanes, free and uninterrupted transportation of goods and services, oil, commodities is that now under threat from, geopolitical actors, from, terrorist actors, from militants? We've seen attacks in the Red Sea. We've seen attacks. [00:02:00] Globally on shipping, in multiple different jurisdictions, and we're here to get into the, that subject today.

Joshua Hutchinson: Thank you. Thank you very much for having me.

Andy Critchlow: Just how serious, you know, I, I kind of paint somewhat of a dramatic, situation there, or, or picture. But, you know, from our reporting, news reporting, you know, we're constantly reporting about attacks on tankers, attacks on shipping, real threats to trade. Is this overblown or do you think this is, is, this is real.

Joshua Hutchinson: Thank you very much for, for having me. Pleasure. I, I think, there's, there's two ways to look at this. The threat today fundamentally is, is as severe as it sounds. You know, we're hearing of unfortunate fatalities within, within the Red Sea and within the Gulf of Aden from a particular threat actor, that I'm sure will, will, will come onto.

But also the amount of events that are happening globally are definitely being captured better. So there's two ways to look at an increase of data. You know, Ambrey reports around sort of [00:03:00] 5,000 to 6,000 events every single year in relation to security, where we look at really war, crime, narcotics, activism, and migration.

If you look back sort of 15 years ago, was the same available data, you know, available? Maybe not. So whilst there is a natural increase of events being captured, yes, fundamentally the severity is increasing. We're seeing, you know. We were talking sort of previously around Somalian piracy. This is, you know, sort of, automatic 762 caliber weapon systems being fired.

And in the last sort of two years, we're now seeing anti-ship ballistic missiles that you would usually see in wartime. And the evolution of kinetic, you know, unmanned aerial vessels, unmanned surface vessels, never really seen besu before at this scale. So the severity is as stark as you say it is.

Andy Critchlow: It's, it's interesting what you, you say there around the, the, the scale of the attacks and the motive, the attacks.

You know, we've gone from, you know, [00:04:00] pilots using small arms to, as you suggest, you know, drones, ballistic missiles, et cetera. You know, back in 2007 I was embedded on USS, Stennis actually in the Gulf. And, they were, involved in, in operations in Afghanistan and, at the, I remember talking to the captain and he was saying that.

And I asked him the question, you know, how vulnerable, how vulnerable is this ship to attack? And he said, well, you know, this is one of the biggest ships in the world. We can take anything on. The thing that really worries us is, you know, three men in a dinghy, actually, the, it's, is that what they mean by asymmetric warfare?

Joshua Hutchinson: And I think that's, it's, it's interesting, isn't it? It's, you know, you try and build out your unknown unknowns. What could come at you. But I, I think where, you know, we, we've seen recently, over the past couple of months, anti-ship mines being used successfully. It's a rather alarming scale in a certain region.

And these are specialists, [00:05:00] type of, of equipment being used. Then on the other end of the asymmetric warfare, you've got very low cost equipment that is ballistic, that is able to stop a, a commercial vessel in its track. And, you know, I'm sure for those listening are very aware of what a commercial vessel is in terms of its size and its strength.

And actually, you know. So 12 months ago we were seeing ballistic systems being used, but, but vessels were going on. You know, they were, in reality, a double hauled ship is a well armored vessel in terms of its super structure and its hull type. And then all of a sudden we saw that step again in terms of the threat increase and how do we stop the, the engines from moving?

How do we bring a vessel to a standstill? And now all of a sudden you've got a sitting duck. And at that point, the threat to life and the threat to cargo and the threat to the environment is extreme at that point. And, and that it's to look back on. I think it's quite alarming. I think, you know, as an industry we're very good at adapting very quickly, both from a threat base, from a commercial, from, from trade, et cetera.

But I think it's always good to look back [00:06:00] and go, how quickly has that happened and how do we stop that happening again in the future?

Andy Critchlow: So, you know, the British Empire was built on the Royal Navy ruling the waves. And protecting global trade. I think, you know where I'm going with this question has, has, has the, has the US.

Lost control of, of, of global maritime security.

Joshua Hutchinson: I, I, I think it's interesting that you, you, you bring the US in. I think what the US are very good at doing is setting a clear agenda and vocalizing that agenda. It's, it's, my view is that it's not necessarily the US's responsibility to, to, to, to rule, rule the waves.

You know, and, and I think that. It's probably the historic aspect, you know, rural Britannia, that was always our vision as an empire to go out and rule the waves and, and conquer. I think now there are cohesions in place, combined maritime forces that utilize regional assets, international assets to protect waterways to potect commercial shipping [00:07:00] clearly as part of the IMO regulations and union costs.

You know, there is a. International, freedom of navigation, you know, that never existed back in the day, but what we're seeing more now, especially in the areas of of extreme contention, say we're looking at sort of Persian Gulf, Indian Ocean. Red Sea Gulf of Aden. We're seeing, you know, European funded, Atalanta.

We're seeing, speedies. Obviously the US still has dedicated assets in the area, but also part as combined maritime forces, and I think that that's that natural evolution where no, I, I believe no one country can do it all. There is a separate linear discussion in terms of what is the priority for a state.

Versus what's the priority for commercial shipping and the security of international waterways.

Andy Critchlow: So let's focus in on some of the, the, the flashpoint areas. You know, you mentioned there Gulf of Aiden, Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab. You know, something like three and a half million barrels a day of crude at any one time [00:08:00] can flow through that, that that choke point.

We, we saw an easing of tensions there, kinda, what's the status there at the moment?

Joshua Hutchinson: I think probably when we had last, had a, a talk couple of weeks ago, we were seeing things sort of settling down and then in, in the past, couple of days we've seen the IDF launch multiple attacks on, on power, outletS&Power.

Infrastructure within, within Yemen, and I think naturally that will continue to, increase tensions. It's, it's interesting because usually within a maritime threat actor, it's been very regionalized, both in terms of the opportunity, the capability, and the intent of, of why they're doing it. So, you know, what is the intent of that threat actor?

Why are they targeting particular ships? Are you creating an opportunity to them and, and do they have ships? Do they have weapons systems? What's the capability? But, Yemen and the Houthis are very much focused on a situation which is well north of them in terms of the IDF and, and Hamas. [00:09:00] Therefore, it's, it's a really interesting but alarming situation where everything that we see that the Houthis react to is done something that.

We as an industry can't control. And something that, you know, I don't think anyone has the answer at the moment in terms of what, you know, the Israeli government plan to do within, within Gaza. I think we've seen that, you know, that that has continued to evolve. But then, and they continued to attack the Houthis, so.

Right now, you know, we've seen, I think as well reported bias, S&P is a 60 to 80% reduction. There's about 40 odd vessels, you know, in the area at any given town. You know, that's come down from huge, huge numbers. So I think we're all starting to see an effect from that. But that is down to, I think there's an unknown question, an unknown understanding.

I think it's easy as always to avoid rather than understand. And I think now as an industry, there, there is a better step forwards in terms of, you know, what's happening there and why, what does that mean to [00:10:00] me, a ship owner and, and what can I do about it and what's available to me as a resource? But I, I, I still think with the, the general intent from, from the IDF and the general intent from Hamas and the general intent from the Houthis, we get to see something in, in the next six months that will show a meaningful impact for ship owners to, to reconsider.

Andy Critchlow: How, how sophisticated are the Houthis in terms of their intelligence gathering? I mean, how do they target these ships?

Joshua Hutchinson: I think, there are some traditional methods, we would call it digging. So, individuals, fishermen on the water using, radios, making sure they can identify vessels. I think that's the level one we've seen active use of UAVs.

Identify vessels. So, you know, Ambrey had a screening area where we knew that UAVs were being used for vessels heading north and south. And, vessels would actually report in UAVs screening in the area. And what they're looking for is IMO numbers, vessel names is the information they've got on their desktop.[00:11:00]

With what's on the water and that correlates to vessels using Non AS. So even with Non AS you can obviously the, you know, radar systems were being used on land. There's limitation of radar systems. It's usually 12-15 nautical miles. But with that, they can get a ping, they can go identify a threat and they can act upon it.

And what the Houthis are good at doing is, is staying as close to the line as possible in terms of their mandate. You know, what vessels are they're targeting and how they're targeting them, and obviously then using those methods to make sure that they are doing what they say they do. I think the Houthis have made three or four mistakes.

In terms of potentially their targeting profile. but that's what they've been doing. So

Andy Critchlow: Are they the oil tankers that they sank or...

Joshua Hutchinson: So no, there there was some that, I think had an old European manager, but then had Russian cargo, Chinese cargo onboard. So you would say, you know. Politically, it's, it is a misidentification, and there wasn't a follow up attack either.

You know, what we're seeing with the hoot is once they've successfully identified and hit a vessel, they will then continuously [00:12:00] go through until either the vessel goes, or the threat has, you know, the, the vessel has deceased or, or sunk at that time. So. Yeah, I think, I think we're seeing what is relatively low cost available technology to identify vessels, and that then comes down into mitigations for vessel owners, vessel operators that's been advised by companies like Ambrey or the European Naval, Naval Forces as well.

Andy Critchlow: So be, before we started recording, we were talking about the guy I used to, serve in the Army with, who unfortunately got killed. I think that must have been, early two thousands. Um. Sort of offshore, Somalia been on a boat, hard security. What are vessel owners doing now that's different? Are they putting actual more physical security onto boats?

Is it electronic countermeasures? Is it more. Even, you know, in the cybersecurity space, how can they protect themselves? What are you seeing?

Joshua Hutchinson: I think, once again, a mitigation [00:13:00] is always relevant to, to the threat, and that is how you create risk management. Risk management is, you know, understanding what the threat is, putting together mitigation is, and creating an assessment and the likelihood of something about to take place.

And you would always want that risk to be as low as possible. So what can I do? What can I put in place? Sorry, that was my risk management one. Right? Yeah. And for those that aren't,

Andy Critchlow: You've sold it to me.

Joshua Hutchinson: Yeah. Good. So, but we're talking about is mitigation. Yeah. So what can I do? You know? So, you know, people re regard them being houthis or piracy boarding my vessel.

Bare boats, their weapon systems. Yes. You know, armed guards are still the leading factor for that. Depending on the, the scale of that. Yes, you may encourage more armed guards on board and, and using more rounds. Clearly though there's laws and regulations, you know, this isn't a free militia. There are flag states, flag rules depending where the company's registered.

They will have, you know, UK laws that govern them. So there is still a large amount of restriction in terms of what you can do. You can't just turn up tomorrow with 20 guys and put 20 weapons systems and 10,000 rounds, you know, that, that is illegal. So that [00:14:00] there are, there are natural rules and regulations which, which govern, and should be in place.

Andy Critchlow: And there's no sort of, because.

The level of attacks have just gone up and up. There's no push from the, the, from the, the, either the, the maritime, governance perspective or to actually ease those restrictions and allow. I, I think more militarization of commercial boats.

Joshua Hutchinson: Anyone that I've spoken to, either UK, European, US sort of leaders, they will always be supportive in terms of supporting seafarers, supporting transit passages.

But on a case by case basis, I haven't seen or heard a general. Relaxation because you're still dealing with a very serious thing, which is, you know, a kinetic capability and, and weapon systems, which should be a licensed regulated industry. So I think on a case by case basis, and, and we would always advise depending on the vessel and the asset, then you should be looking at recommending that and working with Flag state and insurers to, to implement it.

But that. Once again, we've only talked about one threat there. So when [00:15:00] you're talking about aerial threat and, and the ballistic threat, then what can you do? Are we seeing an increase in electronic countermeasures? Personally, no. Why? Extremely expensive. You might have a, a vessel that's worth $5 million,

transiting cargo through the Red Sea. Are they gonna spend a hundred, 150 grand on, on a capital outlay for one trip? Of course they're not. You know, on the other hand, you might have a $50 million container vessel that's going, oh, 150 grand's a good investment 'cause I'm gonna be back here next week.

So, I haven't seen that, that huge implementation of electronic countermeasures. I don't think there's a, there's, there's a lot of systems that are well tested that's affordable to ship owners. So what a warship is using multimillion dollar pounds of kit. Versus a commercial vessel, you know, there's a big disparity in terms of availability to the industry.

So then you start looking, okay, how do we change the current operating procedures? So. Prior to the Houthis where these were sort of, you were boarding a vessel and you'd create a [00:16:00] citadel in the engine room, so it's secure. You'd look at boarding measures and BMP practices. Now the citadel is positioned above the water lines in the event that vessel is hit.

and it takes on water within the engine room itself. Ballasts, you know, or, and hopefully doesn't, doesn't sink as a prior target, you know, where can we put a safety room? Where can we look after that crew? I know satellite providers are looking at better communication systems on board the vessel that, that weren't used back in the Somalian piracy days, and then actually training the crew.

You know, the big thing that I always advocate is, is how do we take this seafarer who's now a humanitarian hero and now also a, a war fighter, to understand these threats better? There was a horrible image right at the back, right at the beginning of one of these attacks where a vessel had been targeted.

The vessel turned around, rightfully so, and then it continued on its voyage. A couple of hours later, the crew run deck side. Continuing the repairs. They were still in an elevated threat area. Next thing you see on this video is a missile coming in and hitting the hold [00:17:00] and blowing the hold up.

Luckily no injury or fatalities, but that, that mindset and understanding to seafarers had to be developed really quickly.

Andy Critchlow: 'Cause we have had fatalities for seafarers in that region.

Joshua Hutchinson: Unfortunately so. And, and I, I'm not putting any of that down to, to bad practice. I think at some point, you know, there is a, a natural 101 of law, you know, of war.

It will happen, it will take place whether that is someone in the wrong place at the wrong time, or the Houthis get lucky. And, and I, and I, and I don't wanna be the individual that points to each of those cases, but you know, that's the unfortunate, sad reality that, that we're facing. This, this threat is extreme.

You know? I, I'm sure the individuals that served on somalian piracy vessels, you know, 10, 15 years ago would really consider twice serving on a vessel today when you've got a ballistic missile flying at you.

Andy Critchlow: Given that, um. Air to sea sort of missile threats. Given the threat from drones now, which definitely you didn't see 10 years ago.

Is there a case building to put some form of [00:18:00] air defense onto, you know, and I'm talking, I think your analogy's good that you know if it's a $5 million vessel or maybe not, but if it's $150 million VLCC then.

Joshua Hutchinson: I mean, I, I've always, I've been quite shocked, so working in the industry 15 years, you know, being a vessel owner, vessel operator, sort of risk manager and have been involved in a variety of products and services.

I am always surprised over those 15 years how vessels really haven't developed their design to deal with security. And I would love to, to speak to that level of industry that goes. The appetite isn't there, you know, why aren't they doing it? Why haven't we designed ship rails to be, anti boardable?

Why haven't we built in part of the, the bridge or a, a ballistic superstructure that has all this in from? You know, you're spending $150 million check, I'm sure an extra 200 grand is, is, is gonna be okay. I, I'm quite surprised that I've not seen that scale. I know there's ship security puns, I know there's assessments to go [00:19:00] into a ship building process, but not to the level as you mentioned it, that you'd, you'd see that adaptation to threat

Andy Critchlow: Are ship insurers wanting more guarantees though, in, in terms of this kind of hard defense.

Joshua Hutchinson: I, I, I think there's, there's, there's two sides and, you know, maybe some of your, your viewers, will split at this point, both stop listening or, or I, that I that, or, or lean in. But I, I think there's two sides I think, I think the insurance industry has, has gone from not really knowing.

To having to really understand, you know, what they're insuring, why they're insuring it, you know, and, and is that vessel vulnerable? And, and I've definitely seen an increase of that in the eight, the last eight months from major attacks that have taken place. Major losses to, you know, yes the insurance price goes up, but is a hundred grand check really worth a $50 million loss.

Not, not so sure anymore. whereas actually on the other side, I think there are some very proactive insurers in the market that, that are leading expectations and [00:20:00] standards to, to go, I want to see this warranted. I want to know you're doing this. And I think that's where the industry will go to, you know, it, it's a balance.

'cause every insurance company is different, broker, underwriter, capacity provider. But I, I think collectively that the London market, as I know it has, has. Hugely increased. And it's exciting to see that evolution within the market because someone has to do it. Someone has to step forward going, enough is enough.

Here's the new standard. And I think we'll look back in two, three years time and go, yeah, of course. You know, we won't question it.

Andy Critchlow: It's not just, the Middle East where we've seen this threat to shipping though, and maritime assets, even closer to home here in the uk, the North Sea itself has,

certainly come under the spotlight, since the, Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mm-hmm. What sort of threats have you seen there?

Joshua Hutchinson: I mean the north, north, north sea's, an interesting one because obviously one, it's, it's close to home, but two, I think we've, we've all had to, to learn on a relatively quiet industry.

You know, [00:21:00] even, I would make my own assumptions that, you know, you use your mobile phone, it's all satellite communication, aerial communication, and you know, the, the. Three big power telecoms, power cables, and, you know, oil, gas, you know, it's all subsea, you know, because it's, it's more effective, it's more reliable.

But as part of that, it's a huge level of vulnerability. And the UK as people, may not understand is a, is a great connecting hub. You know, it's connecting sort of western parts of Europe to northern parts of Europe. It's connecting Europe to parts of the state 'cause it's cheaper to run across land. So we as the UK are very vulnerable when we look at those sort of subsea aspects.

But also, you know, we're, we're a little bit further north in terms of, Arctic capabilities coming south. I, I, I don't see, something changing dramatically over the next sort of 12 months in terms of that threat. But I do think now companies are becoming more responsible to it. You know, the fact that we're gonna start seeing more [00:22:00] use of international freedom for warships coming into the area.

We've had reports of, you know, certain state submarines appearing near naval bases. I think that's all part of the political game show considering the battlefields at this moment in time. But for me, as a UK company, you know, British National, I look at the UK and go, we definitely have to focus on those subsea assets and protection of them to maintain our, to maintain our play.

And then I think the rest of Europe becomes into contention as well. They're vulnerable, you know, they are sat there as a fixed asset, well-publicized where they are. You know, I would put out and say a pretty stark number of say 90% of them are unprotected and vulnerable. Maybe 10% of them are inaccessible 'cause of depth in areas in the ocean.

But all of a sudden I think what, you know, Russia has shown us is quite quickly. You can create a lot of confusion, a lot of, cost and expense and distraction by dragging an anchor chain through the [00:23:00] ocean,

Andy Critchlow: Right, 'cause I think, you know, this is another lesson from the last five years. You know, what was thought previously to be unimaginable has actually happened.

No one, if you'd mentioned Nord Stream, that they would be damaged by some sort of undersea. Attack or whatever it was.

Joshua Hutchinson: Well, it's, it's the, it's, it's the, whatever it was that, you know, maybe, you know, the, the keyboard warriors or we can sit here and speculate, and I never want to be pulled into a level of speculation, but yeah, a Black Swan event is something you cannot imagine.

So I, I've been pulled into rooms where we go, well, what's the next one? I went, well, whatever we say now, it'll be something that we can't yet fathom, and that's a pretty daunting thing considering, as you say, in the last five years we've come from this all been relatively quiet, you know, prior to the start of the Houthis, people forget that the, I know I'm pulling out of Europe, but, the, the Red Sea was closing down.

The HRA had shrunk. The HRA was about to disappear. And then we're into, we're into the midst of it. Me, the, the, the Black Sea at the moment is, is [00:24:00] extremely confusing for everyone involved in terms of what we are seeing within the media versus what we're seeing in the ports in the waterways.

Andy Critchlow: And there's so little reporting actually. I mean, it's becoming very opaque what is going on there.

Joshua Hutchinson: Yeah. And exactly that. And look, I'm not gonna get pulled into a land base, land based conversation, but, you know, Ukraine is, is heavily dependent upon. Grain trade and, imports and exports there. Some of its major ports. And, and Russia knew that tactically taking out cur, you know, the Kursk Dam, obviously the northern ports and obviously me life itself.

And, you know, Odessa is still operational. Same, same with Russia. I think they, they probably didn't realize the vulnerability they are at in terms of some of their Eastern, black sea ports. And then once again, we've seen a slightly different warfare tactic. Come about where unmanned surface vessels are very effective.

And then actually, you know, we talked about this previously, but. Both Russia and Ukraine aren't targeting vessels freely. [00:25:00] You know, they're not acting as a free militia, you know, disrupting commercial trade. Why they need commercial trade. What they are using is using very sophisticated intelligence operations where they understand.

Vessels are importing a threat to their state, be it weapon systems, be it component parts. And I, and I think that's the question for a ship ownership operator. Now, you know, you might own a ship, but you are outsourcing, chartering, you're outsourcing ship management, and next thing you know, you've heard of attack because a particular container might have been loaded in Turkey that had parts going to a UAV factory.

I'm not expecting the ship owner to be aware of that, but I think in today's age, you know, we should be asking the questions and making sure that the policies are set where that doesn't happen. And, and we've seen this tick for tat, you know, regardless of what's happened in Alaska or what's not happened, you know, the threat has not changed in Ukraine.

In, in fact, you know, on the, on the waterfront it's intensified.

Andy Critchlow: So the fact that you have several counterparties involved [00:26:00] in any shipping, transaction, any, any sort of goods being on the water. It's impossible as an owner to kind of. It'd be completely risk free, right? You're gonna offend someone.

Joshua Hutchinson: Well, exactly. Look, risk is never zero. So it, it's at what point of tolerance are you willing to accept? And that's quite a big question for a ship owner. You know, are you willing to accept high risk because it's high reward? Or actually, do you not want to go somewhere? IE you avoid the area altogether.

But now we we're seeing, you know, component level, onboard vessels being targeted, because they're going to particular area. You know, that's the level that the intelligence systems from both states are. You know, getting involved in that, I think we would be ignorant to think otherwise. that, that you are gonna get away with that.

And, and this is where we've seen vessels that have been calling Russian ports, getting hit by sea mines. This is where we've seen vessels on the way to Ukraine, clearly with a component factor within their, relating to the war machine being targeted. You know, these, these are. These aren't, affiliation vessels [00:27:00] that called Israel.

Hey, what the Houthis are doing, this is, this is machine, war focus. That, and, and that as an understanding for a ship owner that might have, just "hang on a minute. I picked up cargo in Southeast Asia. I've made my transit through the Red Sea. I'm now going through the Mediterranean, you know, the largest sort of migration crisis we've ever seen in history.

And then head up into the Black Sea and it's all changed again." That, that is the new world, you know? And that is pretty stark from every level of aspect, from a financier to the insurer, to the charter, to the operator, to the owner, and the ecosystem that sits around it. That has never been at the level, I don't think in, in maritime history.

Andy Critchlow: The, the other thing that's different now in terms of the historical context is the shadow fleet. Right? which is vast. I mean, you know, for the benefit of our listeners, shadow fleet. Iran, Venezuela, Russia now under sanctions, shippers turning off AIS and other methods to remain disguised. How big a problem is it?

Joshua Hutchinson: I mean, it's, [00:28:00] it, it's, it's interesting in terms of, I don't think people realize you can never stay hidden. You know, technology is at a level, accessibly at a level now where vessels, unless within a, 12 hour window, you can somehow change the super structure, paint color, and da, you know, dynamics of your vessel.

In a 12 hour satellite pass, you're never gonna be able to hide. So we talk about the shadow fleet or the great fleet, but in reality, we all know what they're doing. And I think that's where, you know, what does that mean to us in terms of safety and security? I think the concern comes into the age of these vessels, the type of cargo they're carrying.

There's going to be a major disaster at some point in time. And I think that's what everyone's screaming about saying. Unless we set the policies and the understanding and start to implement changes, we are going to see something that's unrecoverable. The fact that, it's been going on for a very, very long time.

We, we just, I, I, I think the wrong saying to say the industry's not been bothered about it. I [00:29:00] think it's more now, you know, a major concern because of that environmental safety impact.

Andy Critchlow: Doesn't it bring us back to the beginning of the conversation though, that, that it's about policing?

Joshua Hutchinson: Yes.

Andy Critchlow: And until someone's prepared to, board one of these vessels. Sees it, impound it, take the cargo and say, don't do it anymore. Then it'll just go on.

Joshua Hutchinson: And, and then who does that? You know, the IMO is a technical body. They set policies delivered by member states. All of those member states that are aware of these activities are in the room.

And, and those member states that are aware of the activity, I'm sure benefit.

Andy Critchlow: Why doesn't the US do it? I mean, world's largest Navy.

Joshua Hutchinson: Yeah. Well, I mean, you know, over the weekend we've seen, I, it's been reported that the US has positioned seven of its vessels, north northern part of Venezuela. So are they looking to implement?

Are they gonna start applying Russian sanctions, pressure on the Venezuelan operations? We've seen that, we've seen off the coast of Malaysia in their Anchorage area, well reported by Iranian trade coming out of their Russian trade coming [00:30:00] down. So. I, I think we're, we're probably at that tipping point now where, you know, from a, an information perspective, we're aware of the areas of operations, we're aware of the major players policing, and I think that's where OFAC and others have started to really publicize and clamp down.

Have we then see a, a, a material change economically financially. You know, I can't, I can't comment, but I think the fact that we're talking about it, the fact that we know where it's happening and who's doing it, shows you the increase and shows you that we've had an impact already.

Andy Critchlow: Because you have seen elements of that in the global campaign to stop narcotics being shipped globally.

Mm-hmm. And, and you know, we're, we we're seeing that. Is a major, you know, not just criminal risk in, in all around the world, but also geopolitical risk. It's incredibly instate, you know, destabilizing. How big has that problem become on the water?

Joshua Hutchinson: I mean, it is a, it is a hundred million plus dollar a year problem, especially for the, for the P&I clubs.

And I think if you, [00:31:00] if you pick any of the clubs within the, international group P&I's, they will have a very large number where they're paying on, you know, loss of higher. Or they're paying on, claims and detention fees because a you know, a package was put on board their vessel. So just from, we talk about narcotics, let alone the social problem that exists in terms of how, you know, they export it, but then the impact to the industry just on it, delays and detentions alone is huge.

But then actually you look at the problem in terms of, okay, there's clearly a need to transport a shipment illegally using, you know, a very well-oiled machine. What the maritime industry is good again, and we talked about is sharing information. You know, you can download an application in 30 seconds and you've got 250,000 ships at your fingertips, and a lot of the time due to the technology, it tells you where that ship is going and where it's coming to.

Excellent. If I want free cargo, free transmission, I've got it at my fingertips for free. And then, you know, I, I think, you know, it's a, it's a, it's a layman way of, you know, of [00:32:00] explaining that it's not hard to identify vessels. If I want a vessel that's going to Europe, a lot of these vessels, I, I said to a ship owner recently, if you don't wanna be targeted, the best thing you can do is never leave Latin America, trade within Latin America.

Why no one wants their shipment to come back, return to sender. You know, we, I, I, I've been grateful enough to work in some programs where we've worked with ship, container liners going from US, to parts of, the Gulf and down, and we've successfully been able to mitigate those threats. And it starts with the port staff, the port terminals, the staff on board, the SOPs, and how those vessels are communicating out to the industry in terms of what they're doing.

You go on any major ship partners, they'll tell you their liners, they'll tell you where they're going, what they're doing. They're proud to communicate it. So it's really going down through all layers of stopping this. So I, I think it's gonna continue to be a major problem, but it's, it's, it's whether, unfortunately, whether that problem is big enough for the, for the ship manager to want to deal with at that particular [00:33:00] time. I, I've definitely seen within latam alone, there's been a huge base from United Nations focusing on sort of, the drug, and anti-narcotics program. I've seen ports step up their levels of security, and, and I've definitely heard ship owners doing more, but that, that doesn't mean it's not growing.

And like you say, going back down to the previous claim, the, the amount of events now, I think it's, the reporting is better, so we're hearing more of it, coming out. But it goes down to just a good basic understanding of threats and, and some basic levels of mitigation will reduce that risk for ship owners immediately.

Andy Critchlow: So Josh, we we're trying to set a precedent on the Look Forward podcast, to end on a positive note. What, what do you feel optimistic about in terms of global maritime trade and global maritime security?

Joshua Hutchinson: That's an interesting one, and we've not, we've not prescripted this, this is, this is just,

Andy Critchlow: I thought I throw this one in there.

Joshua Hutchinson: No, no, it's good. [00:34:00] I, I think, I think, yeah, may, maybe a couple of things. I am, I've said it already, maybe subliminally within, within the podcast. So far I have been impressed by the resilience of the industry and I think we can do ourselves proud where if we are willing to work together. We are resilient and we're able to overcome quite quickly.

You know, whether that is a crude oil tanker that's on fire, stopping environmental disaster, whether that's a new threat actor, you know, the whole industry communicating best practice and deviating for me and, and my work that I do. It's been impressive to see that. It's painful at times, but, you know, never done, never been done before.

So I think we have to continue that. We've gotta be, you know, private, military, commercial organizations continuing to drive a stronger agenda together. That, and I know that if the IMO Secretary General was in here, he'd be saying the same thing. It's about that partnership. It's about the seafarers. I think the, the outlook in terms of, you know, these problems drive change.

You know, they drive, some, some opportunity for, [00:35:00] for traders. They drive opportunity for charterers and, and I think we'll see, you know. War brings two things. It's the manufacturing aspect and then brings opportunity for, for economics. So I think even in these challenging times, there's an opportunity for companies to do well to accelerate.

I don't think we can ignore that we're all here because we are commercial organizations. I think it's almost a dirty word, and I think the sooner we talk about the fact that we're all, we're all in this to make money, but we wanna do it in an ethical, good practice way, I, I think you get some real transparency between people going, well, what can we do in this situation that's good and how do we,

become more adaptable in the future when this happens.

Andy Critchlow: And having more conversations like this, I guess, as well. Talking about it.

Joshua Hutchinson: Exactly, and I think people shouldn't be afraid of doing it. You know? I think the biggest thing I always try and do both in leadership and management is the sooner you hold your hands up and say, well, I don't know.

But damn, I'm gonna find out as quickly as possible, that as a culture within the maritime sector, I, I think, will have years of success to come regardless of what challenges come around the corner, regardless of the next major launch or, [00:36:00] potential war, regardless of the next threat, be it, you know, type of asymmetric or type of technology.

The exactly that these kind of conversations, being honest, working together will become a more resilient, more profitable future.

Andy Critchlow: Thanks, Josh. A great way to end the podcast. Talk more, listen more and ask more questions. And if you want to hear more from The Look Forward Podcast, check us out on YouTube.

Joshua Hutchinson: Thank you.

Andy Critchlow: Thank you.