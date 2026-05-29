GenAI in Financial Supervision; Private Equity Continuation Funds; and US Power Trends

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Daily Update — May 29, 2026
Today is Friday, May 29, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Artificial Intelligence
While many financial institutions are rapidly applying generative AI within their businesses, financial supervisory authorities are moving at a far slower pace, with only 2% having reached widespread implementation, according to a report co-authored by S&P Global and Digital Transformation Solutions.
The report highlights opportunities for financial supervisors to integrate AI into their activities, ranging from internal uses such as productivity and research to microprudential regulation and AI risk management. Although full technological parity with supervised entities is not necessary, a widening structural gap in AI adoption could, over time, undermine supervisory authorities’ ability to monitor and act decisively.
Private Markets
Private equity continuation funds — new vehicles that buy existing portfolio assets when funds approach the end of their life cycle — reached new heights in 2025. Fundraising by continuation funds totaled $62.67 billion in 2025, the highest amount since 2017, according to Preqin Pro data.
This growth reflects parallel issues affecting the market over the past three years: extended asset hold periods exacerbated by muted M&A and IPO markets, record levels of unrealized value in private funds, and the mounting liquidity needs of limited partners, according to Tara Walsh, senior consultant for industry affairs at the Institutional Limited Partners Association, an organization representing institutional limited partners that invest in private equity.
Energy Expansion
The North American power sector is navigating a transformation driven by unprecedented electricity demand from data centers, industrial growth and economywide electrification. The old paradigm of choosing between low-cost and dispatchable power has been replaced by a complex matrix in which grid operators must balance cost, reliability and emissions across a diverse and evolving technology landscape.
Insights from a recent S&P Global webinar reveal how these dynamics are reshaping regional markets, technology costs and long-term capacity planning. Convergening technology costs are creating intense competition between generation types, while significant revisions to load forecasts, particularly in the PJM Interconnection market, create a two-speed outlook for the decade ahead.
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