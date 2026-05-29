GenAI in Financial Supervision; Private Equity Continuation Funds; and US Power Trends

Artificial Intelligence

While many financial institutions are rapidly applying generative AI within their businesses, financial supervisory authorities are moving at a far slower pace, with only 2% having reached widespread implementation, according to a report co-authored by S&P Global and Digital Transformation Solutions.

The report highlights opportunities for financial supervisors to integrate AI into their activities, ranging from internal uses such as productivity and research to microprudential regulation and AI risk management. Although full technological parity with supervised entities is not necessary, a widening structural gap in AI adoption could, over time, undermine supervisory authorities’ ability to monitor and act decisively.