Austria’s Disaster Fund; Data Center ABS Ratings; and Private Credit Comparisons

Private Markets

The creation of European middle-market collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) remains in its infancy, with only four vehicles priced and one being marketed in May. The European private debt borrower pool of about 236 is dwarfed by the US-based universe of more than 3,800 borrowers. For estimates performed in the first quarter of 2026, European private debt borrowers had a median EBITDA of about $35 million, compared with $37 million in North America. Direct lending in the US is trending toward larger borrowers with an EBITDA of $100 million or higher, while the sub-$30 million segment remains the largest cohort. There is less movement in Europe, with sub-€30 million borrowers still accounting for roughly half of the portfolio. First-quarter score actions were balanced in both regions, with 65 estimates raised and 63 lowered in North America, while six were lowered and four were raised in Europe.

Sector exposure is more diversified in the US than in Europe, partly reflecting the larger portfolio and market maturity in the US. Services-based industries, including financial services, are more prevalent in Europe, while the US has greater exposure to industrials, consumer and cyclical end markets. In the first quarter, the software sector represented a higher share of obligor counts in Europe, at 21%, than in North America, at 16%. While European software borrowers are more leveraged on average, they maintain a higher share of positive free operating cash flow: 61% in Europe versus 53% in North America.