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Daily Update — May 19, 2026

CBAM's Article 6 Embrace; AI Heats EVs; and US Crude Oil Exports Hit Record High

Today is Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Energy Expansion

CBAM's Article 6 embrace comes with strings and forms attached

 

The European Commission's draft rules on recognizing third-country carbon pricing under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could accelerate investment in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change while creating new compliance challenges.

 

Under the world's first carbon border tax mechanism, importers of carbon-intensive goods into the EU from six covered sectors — aluminum, cement, electricity, fertilizers, iron and steel, and hydrogen — are liable for their emissions.

 

The draft rules, which were published May 13 and are open for consultation until June 10, lay out how carbon prices paid abroad translate into reductions in Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificate obligations.

 

"It creates a real financial incentive to put a credible domestic carbon price in place," Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. "Companies that already pay a carbon price, or buy qualifying credits, can lower their effective CBAM cost, making their goods more competitive in the EU market. This tilts the playing field towards countries that are building or linking carbon markets."

Artificial Intelligence

No sweat: How AI-driven heat pumps are curing EV winter range anxiety

 

Automotive thermal management technology has evolved from a background support system into a critical determinant of vehicle efficiency, safety and driving range. As the industry transitions from internal combustion engines  to electric vehicles, thermal management technology has evolved from decentralized hardware to integrated energy ecosystems and finally to AI-driven, predictive thermal management.

 

Thermal management systems are no longer merely responding to temperature changes , but due to AI are becoming predictive. AI oversees battery management and thermal controls simultaneously, while software analyzes data from GPS, navigation, weather forecasts and driving behavior to anticipate thermal loads before they materialize. Components can be pre-heated or pre-cooled ahead of demand, minimizing energy waste and performance loss.

Global Trade

US exports hit record high as Middle East war blocks Persian Gulf supply

 

US crude oil exports hit a record high in April as buyers looked far afield to counteract the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. US suppliers have scrambled to overcome infrastructure constraints to push exports even higher amid a surge in demand. With Persian Gulf supply unlikely to return to pre-war levels soon, are markets seeing a temporary dislocation or a more durable shift in global crude flows?

 

In this episode of the “Platts Oil Markets” podcast by S&P Global Energy, oil futures editor Chris van Moessner is joined by Americas oil news editors Binish Azhar and Ashok Dutta and crude oil price reporter Lucas Casas to discuss what is driving these record exports, their near-term outlook, and how the US midstream and upstream business segments are reacting to this new paradigm.

In case you missed it

  • Indian state refiners on May 15 raised prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 rupees per liter with immediate effect, senior officials at Indian Oil Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. said, as energy companies look to recover some of the losses from surging global crude prices.
  • Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys for the US, eurozone, Japan, UK, India and Australia have come under the spotlight for growth and inflation trends, with official industrial production data also released for a number of key economies. 
  • Singapore Airlines Group has warned that the full impact of the Middle East fuel shock will weigh on its earnings in the next financial year, as elevated jet fuel prices are billed on a delayed basis and broader macroeconomic conditions could affect demand amid a prolonged crisis.

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