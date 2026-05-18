CBAM's Article 6 Embrace; AI Heats EVs; and US Crude Oil Exports Hit Record High

Energy Expansion

The European Commission's draft rules on recognizing third-country carbon pricing under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could accelerate investment in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change while creating new compliance challenges.

Under the world's first carbon border tax mechanism, importers of carbon-intensive goods into the EU from six covered sectors — aluminum, cement, electricity, fertilizers, iron and steel, and hydrogen — are liable for their emissions.

The draft rules, which were published May 13 and are open for consultation until June 10, lay out how carbon prices paid abroad translate into reductions in Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificate obligations.

"It creates a real financial incentive to put a credible domestic carbon price in place," Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. "Companies that already pay a carbon price, or buy qualifying credits, can lower their effective CBAM cost, making their goods more competitive in the EU market. This tilts the playing field towards countries that are building or linking carbon markets."