Europe’s Energy Resilience; Emerging Markets Monthly Highlights; and Wealth vs. Institutional Investing

Energy Expansion

The Middle East war has put energy security back at the top of Europe's political agenda, mirroring concerns triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But this time, something’s different. Alex Blackburne, senior reporter at S&P Global Energy, joined “Energy Evolution” podcast host Eklavya Gupte to discuss his interview with EDP CEO Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade. Portugal-based EDP is one of Europe's largest utilities and a major player in renewable energy.

Stilwell d'Andrade explained why Europe's power system is more resilient than four years ago, driven by the region's massive expansion of wind, solar and storage. But progress hasn't been uniform. The CEO said that consistent policy execution, rather than new measures, is what Europe needs most to secure its energy independence.