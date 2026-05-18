Europe’s Energy Resilience; Emerging Markets Monthly Highlights; and Wealth vs. Institutional Investing

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Daily Update — May 18, 2026
Today is Monday, May 18, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
The Middle East war has put energy security back at the top of Europe's political agenda, mirroring concerns triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But this time, something’s different. Alex Blackburne, senior reporter at S&P Global Energy, joined “Energy Evolution” podcast host Eklavya Gupte to discuss his interview with EDP CEO Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade. Portugal-based EDP is one of Europe's largest utilities and a major player in renewable energy.
Stilwell d'Andrade explained why Europe's power system is more resilient than four years ago, driven by the region's massive expansion of wind, solar and storage. But progress hasn't been uniform. The CEO said that consistent policy execution, rather than new measures, is what Europe needs most to secure its energy independence.
Global Trade
S&P Global Ratings revised up its oil price assumptions in expectation of a further delay in meaningful supply via the Strait of Hormuz through the end of May. We project Brent crude to average $100/barrel for the remainder of 2026, $15/b higher than previously forecast, resulting in lower GDP growth and higher inflation for emerging markets. Oil price shocks and supply disruptions are extending into other goods, including fertilizers. While fertilizer trade is generally small relative to emerging markets' GDP, secondary spillovers via agriculture, food prices and employment could be significant.
A prolonged shock from the Middle East war would create uneven but significant credit pressure on emerging market corporations. Energy-intensive industries such as refining, petrochemicals, airlines and utilities would face the most direct stress, especially in Egypt, Turkey and some emerging markets in Asia. If disruptions persist, the effects could spread to logistics, manufacturing and agribusiness through higher costs, weaker demand and tighter financing.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, Kurt Nye, chief investment officer and managing partner at MAI Capital Management, joined hosts Chris Sparenberg and Jocelyn Lewis to discuss how private market investing is evolving from an institutional-only allocation to a core component of wealth client portfolios. Nye also shared insights on the importance of education, transparency, expectations for the J curve and the role of secondaries in smoothing returns.