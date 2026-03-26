Data Center Power Demand; Redrawing Global Trade Flows; and Higher Inflationary Pressures

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Global spending on data center construction could increase to about $280 billion in 2026 and $330 billion in 2027, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research. The accompanying increase in energy demand could significantly delay the shift from fossil fuels, as natural gas and coal are projected to meet this demand. Data centers accounted for 1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency, but S&P Global Ratings expects this to increase sharply. Power demand will nearly double from 2024 to 2030, reaching 382 gigawatts of built-out capacity by 2030, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Much of this growth will be in the US, which is forecast to account for 45% of global data center power demand by 2030, up from 40% currently.

The accelerated demand will test transmission and distribution infrastructure and challenge the decarbonization commitments of utilities and power generators. Power producers in locations with limited excess electricity will be particularly vulnerable, and limited available renewable power generation capacity may pose significant challenges, even in countries where demand spikes may be smaller compared with the US.