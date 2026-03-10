Beyond the Hydrogen Hype; India Seeking Alternate Crude; and Private Equity Funding Rounds Down

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Renewable hydrogen is entering a more disciplined phase, where project viability and secured offtake agreements are taking precedence over headline-grabbing announcements. In this episode of the "CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya," Kim Hedegaard, CEO of Power-to-X at Topsoe, discussed what it will take to scale clean fuels on commercially sound foundations.

The discussion explored the sector's transition toward industrial maturity — a stage where access to competitive power, effective risk mitigation and capital discipline are decisive factors for project advancement.

High-temperature electrolysis, which can deliver 20%-30% greater efficiency compared to other electrolyzer technologies, demonstrates how technology can improve project economics. However, bankability will determine how quickly projects move from concept to reality.