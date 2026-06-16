Funds of Hedge Funds AUM Growth; EQ Resources' Tungsten Expansion; and South Korea’s Memory Sector

Capital Markets

The largest funds of hedge funds and dedicated third-party multimanagers recorded a second consecutive year of asset growth in 2025. The aggregate assets of funds of hedge funds with over a billion dollars in assets rose 12.3% year over year to $564 billion, with the number of ranked firms up to 52 from 50. Growth was driven primarily by performance, as this cohort logged its best year since at least 2020, according to data from With Intelligence, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

However, the assets are increasingly concentrated among larger managers. Firms with less than $5 billion in assets under management account for just 11% of the group total, down from 15% two years ago, while those with more than $10 billion in AUM control over 70%.