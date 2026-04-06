Reviewing CERAWeek 2026; AI in Telecom; and Measuring Direct Lending

Artificial Intelligence

Telecom has expanded significantly to deliver the latest technology, with AI and its latest applications positioned to be the next stage in its evolution. This was evident at the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC), held March 2‒5 in Barcelona.

In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, S&P Global analysts Raul Castañon-Martinez and Rich Karpinski joined host Eric Hanselman to unpack key themes from the MWC, where AI permeated everything from network operations to consumer devices. Castañon-Martinez pointed to mobile network operators shifting their business model from consumer to enterprise, going beyond connectivity and selling consumer devices to providing more sophisticated solutions to address enterprise pain points. Karpinski highlighted that, with many operators aiming to be the AI service provider of choice, there are some real opportunities for the telco industry to play a role in the AI ecosystem, including through AI-driven network automation, service assurance in internet-of-things devices and energy optimization.