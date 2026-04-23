River Flooding Risks; AI on the Grid; and Rise of Evergreen Funds

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Daily Update — April 24, 2026
Today is Friday, April 24, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
River flooding is expected to worsen due to climate change. Understanding flood exposure down to the level of individual buildings is crucial for companies, investors and banks with real estate exposure, as flood depths can vary widely over small areas. High-resolution flood analytics enable financial institutions to stress test their lending and investing exposures for current and future climate-related physical risks.
In this research, S&P Global Sustainable1 combined its climate projections with historical data from flood-modeling firm JBA Risk Management to show how more detailed modeling can identify structures exposed to material flood depths, and how exposure patterns change over time. The model provides global fluvial flood depths at a 30-meter resolution. The analysis examined flood and property damage projections for Sacramento, California; Frankfurt, Germany; and Bangkok.
Artificial Intelligence
AI adoption is accelerating the development of data centers and driving electricity demand forecasts in the US and worldwide.
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Dan Testa spoke with Morgan Scott, vice president of global partnerships and outreach at the Electric Power Research Institute; Jim Masso, president and CEO of Honeywell Process Automation; and Amit Narayan, co-founder and CEO of GridCARE, to discuss how energy companies, utilities and large industrial facilities are using AI, and how the technology is transforming the sector.
Private Markets
Evergreen fund structures are growing rapidly and reshaping the way investors access private markets.
In this webinar by With Intelligence, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, experts examined the growing role of evergreen fund structures in expanding access to private markets. They explored how these structures offer a flexible alternative to traditional drawdown funds and how wealth investors are becoming more central in capital formation. They also discussed why liquidity in private markets should be understood as a feature rather than a promise, how portfolios should be structured to align with client needs and the importance of careful manager selection.
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