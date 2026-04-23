River Flooding Risks; AI on the Grid; and Rise of Evergreen Funds

Energy Transition & Sustainability

River flooding is expected to worsen due to climate change. Understanding flood exposure down to the level of individual buildings is crucial for companies, investors and banks with real estate exposure, as flood depths can vary widely over small areas. High-resolution flood analytics enable financial institutions to stress test their lending and investing exposures for current and future climate-related physical risks.

In this research, S&P Global Sustainable1 combined its climate projections with historical data from flood-modeling firm JBA Risk Management to show how more detailed modeling can identify structures exposed to material flood depths, and how exposure patterns change over time. The model provides global fluvial flood depths at a 30-meter resolution. The analysis examined flood and property damage projections for Sacramento, California; Frankfurt, Germany; and Bangkok.