India's Solar Market; Political Ad Spending in 2026; and Q1 Global Private Equity Exits

Technology & Innovation

The 2026 US midterm elections are set to drive record political advertising, with control of Congress and several high-profile gubernatorial races at stake. In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, Silver Oak Political's Steve Passwaiter and S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's Peter Leitzinger joined host Mike Reynolds to discuss how media companies are positioning themselves for the anticipated surge in political ad spending.

Local broadcast TV remains a key platform and is projected to generate over $4 billion in political ad revenue, a 15% increase from 2022 and accounting for more than 16% of total broadcast revenue in 2026. Connected TV has emerged as a primary budget line, offering advanced targeting and incremental reach beyond traditional pay TV.

The conversation also highlighted how station groups with significant presence in battleground states are best positioned to benefit from the ad surge. The pending merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tegna could reshape the landscape, creating a combined entity that would have accounted for nearly $1 billion in political ad revenue in 2024, or about 25% of the total allocated to broadcast.