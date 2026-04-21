India's Solar Market; Political Ad Spending in 2026; and Q1 Global Private Equity Exits

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Daily Update — April 21, 2026
Today is Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
India's solar market has grown significantly over the past decade, with continuous investment in domestic module and cell manufacturing capabilities. However, India's recent export opportunities have been curtailed by additional duties from the US, its largest export destination. In response, the Indian solar industry is pivoting toward the domestic market and new international markets.
In this episode of the "Commodities Focus" podcast, S&P Global Energy's Lena Dias Martins, Srija Basu Roy, Aditya Saroha and Jessica Jin discussed the evolving Indian solar market.
Technology & Innovation
The 2026 US midterm elections are set to drive record political advertising, with control of Congress and several high-profile gubernatorial races at stake. In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, Silver Oak Political's Steve Passwaiter and S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's Peter Leitzinger joined host Mike Reynolds to discuss how media companies are positioning themselves for the anticipated surge in political ad spending.
Local broadcast TV remains a key platform and is projected to generate over $4 billion in political ad revenue, a 15% increase from 2022 and accounting for more than 16% of total broadcast revenue in 2026. Connected TV has emerged as a primary budget line, offering advanced targeting and incremental reach beyond traditional pay TV.
The conversation also highlighted how station groups with significant presence in battleground states are best positioned to benefit from the ad surge. The pending merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tegna could reshape the landscape, creating a combined entity that would have accounted for nearly $1 billion in political ad revenue in 2024, or about 25% of the total allocated to broadcast.
Private Markets
Global private equity exits declined 6.25% year over year in the first quarter to 720 deals from 768. Trade sale transactions were particularly affected, falling to 566 from 603, while secondary buyouts dropped to 141 from 153. In contrast, IPO exits rose slightly to 13 from 12.
Despite the decline in deal volume, aggregate transaction value surged to $311.18 billion, largely driven by a single transaction: the $250 billion sale of X.AI to Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX).
Persistent macroeconomic headwinds, changing tariffs and supply chain risks have complicated company valuations and slowed exit activity, according to Brenden Gobell, managing director for client strategy and data insights at With Intelligence, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
On the buy side, investors are struggling to identify enough high-quality investment opportunities. On the sell side, private equity firms have been forced to extend their holding periods, with median durations now exceeding five years — up from a range of 4-4.6 years during 2017–19. To achieve promised returns and facilitate fundraising for subsequent funds, sellers are requiring even higher exit prices than originally anticipated. This dynamic leaves sellers reluctant to accept lower valuations despite the need to return capital to investors.
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