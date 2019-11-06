 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/we-need-a-global-standard-for-reporting-cyber-attacks content
 /

We Need a Global Standard for Reporting Cyber Attacks

We Need a Global Standard for Reporting Cyber Attacks

Cyber threats are a seemingly impossible challenge. By their very nature — fast-changing, borderless, asymmetric — they’re ridiculously difficult to predict and manage. No wonder the World Economic Forum has once again placed cybersecurity near the top of its latest list of global risks. Indeed, conventional wisdom holds that it’s only a matter of time before your organization is the target of a cyberattack. And while we agree with Andy Bochman, a senior cybersecurity analyst at the Idaho National Lab, that “no amount of spending on defenses will shield you completely from hackers,” we contend that you can shore up your defenses to substantially mitigate the risk.

Read the full article on HBR.org