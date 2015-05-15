Subscriber note: Platts to exclude taxes in Brazilian steel assessments

S&P Global Offerings
15 May 2015 | 10:09 UTC — Sao Paulo
After a period of industry feedback and review, Platts is proposing to exclude all of the federal and state taxes (IPI 5%, ICMS 12%-18% and Pis/Cofins 9.25%) currently included in the Brazilian flat and long products assessments listed below: SB01138 - HRC Brazil Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 18% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins and 5% IPI taxes Mthly SB01080 - CRC Brazil Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 18% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins and 5% IPI taxes Mthly SB01117 - HDG Brazil Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 18% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins and 5% IPI taxes Mthly SB01175 - Plate A36 Brazil Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 18% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins and 5% IPI taxes Mthly SB01163 - Merchant Bar Brazil SE Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 12% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins and 5% IPI taxes Mthly SB01190 - Rebar 10MM Brazil SE Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 12% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins and 5% IPI taxes Mthly SB01241 - Wire Rod Draw Quality 6.5MM Brazil SE Dom Prod Ex-Works Incl 12% ICMS Tax, 9.25% Pis/Cofins, 5% IPI Mthly Effective July 1, 2015, all data collected for the price assessments would be normalized to a tax-exclusive basis. The historical data histories for these assessments would continue to include the taxes prior to the change from July 1 onward. All other specifications for the price assessments would remain unchanged.
Please provide feedback or submit questions by May 29 to Adriana Carvalho, adriana.carvalho@platts.com and Christopher Davis, Christopher.davis@platts.com, with a cc to pricegroup@platts.com.