SUBSCRIBER NOTE: EU biodiesel premiums published between April 28-May 12

14 May 2014 | 02:46 UTC — London
Due to a technical error, premiums for four European FOB ARA biodiesel assessments published between April 28, 2014, and May 12, 2014, were incorrect on Platts' PDF publication Biofuelscan. This has not affected assessments published through the Platts' biofuels real-time service or assessments stored in the Platts database. The four premiums affected are: 1) Biodiesel Europe premium RED SME FOB ARA T2 $/Mt (AAXNX00) 2) Biodiesel Europe Premium RED RME FOB NWE $/Mt (AAXNY00) 3) Biodiesel Europe Premium (non-RED) FAME 0 FOB ARA $/Mt (AAXNV00) 4) Biodiesel Europe Premium (non-RED) RME FOB NWE $/Mt (AAXNW00) For full information on the correct values, please see http://plts.co/biodiesel-europe-premiums For further feedback and queries, please contact biofuels@platts.com, with cc to petchems@platts.com and pricegroup@platts.com.