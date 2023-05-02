Platts Quality Premiums for June-loading North Sea crude cargoes

S&P Global Offerings
02 May 2023 | 11:00 UTC
Effective May 2, the North Sea Quality Premiums for June-loading North Sea crude oil cargoes will be as follows:
Quality Premiums are available on Platts Global Alert pages 1210 and 1212 and in the Platts Pricing Database under the following codes:
The QPs are published to four decimal places and at 60% of the net price differences between Ekofisk, Oseberg, Troll and the most competitive grade of crude among Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll during the month prior to announcement. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, announces QPs on the first publishing day of each month, a month prior to the escalators coming into effect.
Please send any comments and queries to europe_crude@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.