02 May 2023 | 11:00 UTC

Platts Quality Premiums for June-loading North Sea crude cargoes

Effective May 2, the North Sea Quality Premiums for June-loading North Sea crude oil cargoes will be as follows:

Crude Grade
Quality Premium
Oseberg QP
1.0888
Ekofisk QP
0.8838
Troll QP
1.4660

Quality Premiums are available on Platts Global Alert pages 1210 and 1212 and in the Platts Pricing Database under the following codes:

Crude Grade
Current Month
Month-Ahead
Oseberg QP
AAXDW00
AAXDX00
Ekofisk QP
AAXDY00
AAXDZ00
Troll QP
ATFNB00
ATFNA00

The QPs are published to four decimal places and at 60% of the net price differences between Ekofisk, Oseberg, Troll and the most competitive grade of crude among Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll during the month prior to announcement. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, announces QPs on the first publishing day of each month, a month prior to the escalators coming into effect.

Please send any comments and queries to europe_crude@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.