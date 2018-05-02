SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects May 1 NWE chlorine, caustic soda prices

S&P Global Offerings
02 May 2018 | 11:26 UTC — London
S&P Global Platts has corrected its Northwest European contract prices for chlorine and caustic soda, which due to a technical error were published incorrectly May 1, 2018. The correct assessments should read as follows: Description Symbol Low-High Midpoint Change Caustic Soda FD NWE CP Eur/mt AANTG00 603.00-607.00 605.000 0.000 Chlorine FD NWE CP Eur/mt AANTE00 143.00-147.00 145.000 +4.000 The assessments can be found in Platts Petrochemical Alert on the pages 391 and 243 and in the Solventswire. For comments or queries please contact pl_petchems_ln@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.