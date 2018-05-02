SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects German September peakload price for May 1

S&P Global Offerings
02 May 2018 | 05:59 UTC — London
S&P Global Platts has corrected the following price for May 1, 2018:
German month-ahead+3 (September) peakload power (AAFPI00): Eur49.05/MWh
The assessments appear in European Power Daily, European Power Alert page 58 and in Platts Market Data category EE.
Please direct questions to power@spglobal.com.