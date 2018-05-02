02 May 2018 | 05:59 UTC — London

SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects German September peakload price for May 1

S&P Global Platts has corrected the following price for May 1, 2018:

German month-ahead+3 (September) peakload power (AAFPI00): Eur49.05/MWh

The assessments appear in European Power Daily, European Power Alert page 58 and in Platts Market Data category EE.

Please direct questions to power@spglobal.com.