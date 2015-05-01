01 May 2015 | 02:09 UTC — London

SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects April 30 Straight Run 0.5%-0.7%s CIF Med assessment

Please note that Platts' April 30, 2015 Straight Run 0.5%-0.7%s CIF Med Cargo assessment (AAJNT00) should read as $402.25/mt-$402.75/mt.

This assessment appears in Platts European Marketscan, and Platts Global alert pages 1760 and 1761.