SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects April 30 Straight Run 0.5%-0.7%s CIF Med assessment

01 May 2015 | 02:09 UTC — London
Please note that Platts' April 30, 2015 Straight Run 0.5%-0.7%s CIF Med Cargo assessment (AAJNT00) should read as $402.25/mt-$402.75/mt.
This assessment appears in Platts European Marketscan, and Platts Global alert pages 1760 and 1761.