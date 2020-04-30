Early May Bank Holiday 2020 Agriculture publishing schedule

S&P Global Offerings
30 Apr 2020 | 10:02 UTC — New York
Please note that the S&P Global Platts London office will be closed Friday, May 8, 2020, for the early May bank holiday in the UK. No European biofuels, sugar, grains, oilseeds and rice assessments or market commentaries will be published on that day. No Thai and Brazilian sugar assessments will be published.
Biofuelscan and Daily Grains will be published without European assessments. No EU Sugar Market Report and Platts Global Sugar Market Report will be published. The Weekly Rice publication will be published Thursday, May 7.
Normal publishing schedules will resume on Monday, May 11, 2020. For full details of Platts publishing schedule and services affected, refer to http://www.platts.com/Holiday. For queries, please contact support@platts.com.