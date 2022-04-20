S&P Global to include Phoenix Star FSU in Singapore fuel oil cargo, ex-wharf bunker MOC from June 1

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
20 Apr 2022 | 06:53 UTC
S&P Global Commodity Insights will include the vessel Phoenix Star as an additional loading point in its Platts Singapore Market on Close assessment process for cargo and ex-wharf bunkers for Marine Fuel 0.5% and 380 CST HSFO from June 1, 2022.
Phoenix Star (IMO 9180891) is operated by Nathalin Shipping Pte. Ltd. as a floating storage unit at Tanjung Pelepas within Tanjung Pelepas Port Limit in southern Malaysia's Johor state.
S&P Global first proposed including the FSU as an additional loading point in a subscriber note published March 14, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/031422-platts-proposes-including-phoenix-star-fsu-in-singapore-fuel-oil-cargo-ex-wharf-bunker-moc-from-june-1.
There are currently seven FSUs approved as additional loading points in the FOB Singapore cargo and ex-wharf bunkers MOC process for Marine Fuel 0.5% and 380 CST HSFO. The standards applicable to approved FSUs require that sellers specifically name the vessel used as a loading point at the time of submitting offers to S&P Global for publishing.
Any offer of oil from vessels accredited for the FOB Singapore cargo and ex-wharf bunkers MOC process for Marine Fuel 0.5% and 380 CST HSFO would be on FOB FSU basis. Sellers cannot unilaterally nominate an approved vessel as a loading point in FOB Straits trades.
Please send all feedback and comments to asia_products@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.