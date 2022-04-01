S&P Global includes CNC, household devices in Platts-Viridios CARBEX indices

S&P Global Offerings
01 Apr 2022 | 09:34 UTC
Following market consultation, S&P Global Commodity Insights expands the price assessments used to generate the Platts-Viridios CARBEX indices to include the Platts CNC and Platts Household Devices Current Year carbon credit assessments effective from April 1, 2022.
S&P Global first launched the CARBEX indices in partnership with Viridios AI on August 23, 2021 in a subscriber note available here: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082321-platts-launches-six-new-carbon-credit-indices-powered-by-viridios-ai
The six Platts-Viridios carbon credit indices reflect different types of voluntary carbon credits and bring transparency to the complex co-benefits markets.
Currently the CARBEX indices are generated by Viridios AI technology using the following inputs:
S&P Global adds the Platts CNC ($/mtCO2e) and Platts Household Devices Current Year ($/mtCO2e) to this basket from April 1, 2022. This brings the total number of inputs to eight.
S&P Global and Viridios review the inputs and outputs periodically to ensure the indices remain relevant and invite feedback on the suitability of the published indices. Benchmark inputs have been chosen based on an AI-driven analysis of the strongest correlations with value changes across the carbon complex.
Please send any further feedback to Platts_Carbon@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.