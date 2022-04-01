01 Apr 2022 | 09:34 UTC

S&P Global includes CNC, household devices in Platts-Viridios CARBEX indices

Following market consultation, S&P Global Commodity Insights expands the price assessments used to generate the Platts-Viridios CARBEX indices to include the Platts CNC and Platts Household Devices Current Year carbon credit assessments effective from April 1, 2022.

S&P Global first launched the CARBEX indices in partnership with Viridios AI on August 23, 2021 in a subscriber note available here: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/082321-platts-launches-six-new-carbon-credit-indices-powered-by-viridios-ai

The six Platts-Viridios carbon credit indices reflect different types of voluntary carbon credits and bring transparency to the complex co-benefits markets.

Currently the CARBEX indices are generated by Viridios AI technology using the following inputs:

  • Platts Dated Brent ($/b)
  • Platts TTF Mo1 ($/MMbtu)
  • Platts CEC ($/mtCO2e)
  • Thermal Coal CFR West Coast India ($/mt)
  • Dow Jones Sustainability World Index TR
  • S&P Green Bond Index

S&P Global adds the Platts CNC ($/mtCO2e) and Platts Household Devices Current Year ($/mtCO2e) to this basket from April 1, 2022. This brings the total number of inputs to eight.

S&P Global and Viridios review the inputs and outputs periodically to ensure the indices remain relevant and invite feedback on the suitability of the published indices. Benchmark inputs have been chosen based on an AI-driven analysis of the strongest correlations with value changes across the carbon complex.

This proposal affects the following assessments:

Assessment Name
Daily Code
Monthly Code
Household Devices CARBEX
CBXAA00
CBXAA03
Soil CARBEX
CBXAB00
CBXAB03
Eco Create CARBEX
CBXAC00
CBXAC03
Eco Create Biodiverse CARBEX
CBXAD00
CBXAD03
Eco Protect CARBEX
CBAXE00
CBXAE03
Eco Protect Social CARBEX
CBXAF00
CBXAF03

Please send any further feedback to Platts_Carbon@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.

For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.