Platts changes US aluminum price assessment time stamps

30 Mar 2022 | 19:06 UTC
S&P Global Commodity Insights has moved forward the time stamp for US aluminum price assessments to 16:00:00 ET, from 16:30:00 ET previously, effective March 30.
This move reflects feedback affirming the proposed time stamp change and was made in an effort to better align with the timing of end-day market practices.
S&P Global gathered feedback on the proposal from Nov. 16, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/111621-platts-proposes-change-to-us-aluminum-price-assessment-time-stamps.
S&P Global published a decision note, based on the feedback gathered, on March 2, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/030222-platts-to-change-us-aluminum-price-assessment-time-stamps.
The following aluminum assessments are impacted by the time change:
US Transaction (all-in) MMAAF10
5052 New Bare Scrap ABSDB04
US Alum Trans Prem Daily MMAKE00
MW A380 Alloy MMAAD00
US Aluminum Net-Cash Prem Daily MMACN00
MW 319 MMAAC00
US P1020 Import Duty MMOEU00
MW 356 MMAAB00
MW Trans Prem (implied duty-unpaid) MMOFU00
MW F132 MMAAA00
MW Trans Price (implied duty-unpaid) MMOGU00
MW US A413 MMWUS00
US P1020 Duty Freight Factor AFLSB00
MW US B390 FAALB00
CIF New Orleans premium MMNDU00
Old Cast AAFBJ00
CIF NOLA-MW premium diff MMNOL00
Old Sheet AAFBL00
Midwest US P1020 Market MMAAE00
Mill-grade MLCCs AAFBP00
Smelter-grade MLCCs AAFBT00
US HG Auto Shreds AASSP00
Turnings AAFCA00
US LG Auto Shreds AASSO00
Weekly assessments:
US Six-Months P1020 Prem MMANJ04
US Spot 6063 Billet Upcharge MMAKC00
UBCs AAFCD00
US Transaction-UBC Weekly Spread ALUMA04
Painted Siding AASNW02
MWT-A380 spread ALUMB00
6063 New Bare Scrap AAFCE00
MWT-MLCCs spread ALUMC00
6022 New Bare Scrap AAXVM04
The change also applies to the Platts Market on Close assessment process period timing for aluminum, including its benchmark Aluminum MW US Transaction Premium assessment. The MOC process period, which prioritizes fully verifiable and transparent market information, has moved to 15:00:00 ET, from its previous 15:30:00 ET, and concludes at 16:00:00 ET.
S&P Global will continue to publish bids, offers and interest to trade from approved participants in the US aluminum MOC, in line with the previously published editorial standards and guidelines: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/111120-platts-clarifies-moc-timing-increment-guidelines-for-us-aluminum-assessments
For more information on the MOC counterparty review process, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodologies/market-on-close. Entities that wish to participate in the MOC should contact pricegroup@spglobal.com.
The aluminum assessments are published in Platts Metals Daily, on pages 0412, 0413 and 0300 on Platts Metals Alert and Platts Non Ferrous Metals Alert, in the Platts Market Center, and in the Platts price database under the codes listed above.
Please submit any feedback, comments or questions to platts_aluminum@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.