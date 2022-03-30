30 Mar 2022 | 19:06 UTC

Platts changes US aluminum price assessment time stamps

S&P Global Commodity Insights has moved forward the time stamp for US aluminum price assessments to 16:00:00 ET, from 16:30:00 ET previously, effective March 30.

This move reflects feedback affirming the proposed time stamp change and was made in an effort to better align with the timing of end-day market practices.

S&P Global gathered feedback on the proposal from Nov. 16, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/111621-platts-proposes-change-to-us-aluminum-price-assessment-time-stamps.

S&P Global published a decision note, based on the feedback gathered, on March 2, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/030222-platts-to-change-us-aluminum-price-assessment-time-stamps.

The following aluminum assessments are impacted by the time change:

US Transaction (all-in) MMAAF10

5052 New Bare Scrap ABSDB04

US Alum Trans Prem Daily MMAKE00

MW A380 Alloy MMAAD00

US Aluminum Net-Cash Prem Daily MMACN00

MW 319 MMAAC00

US P1020 Import Duty MMOEU00

MW 356 MMAAB00

MW Trans Prem (implied duty-unpaid) MMOFU00

MW F132 MMAAA00

MW Trans Price (implied duty-unpaid) MMOGU00

MW US A413 MMWUS00

US P1020 Duty Freight Factor AFLSB00

MW US B390 FAALB00

CIF New Orleans premium MMNDU00

Old Cast AAFBJ00

CIF NOLA-MW premium diff MMNOL00

Old Sheet AAFBL00

Midwest US P1020 Market MMAAE00

Mill-grade MLCCs AAFBP00

Smelter-grade MLCCs AAFBT00

US HG Auto Shreds AASSP00

Turnings AAFCA00

US LG Auto Shreds AASSO00

Weekly assessments:

US Six-Months P1020 Prem MMANJ04

US Spot 6063 Billet Upcharge MMAKC00

UBCs AAFCD00

US Transaction-UBC Weekly Spread ALUMA04

Painted Siding AASNW02

MWT-A380 spread ALUMB00

6063 New Bare Scrap AAFCE00

MWT-MLCCs spread ALUMC00

6022 New Bare Scrap AAXVM04

The change also applies to the Platts Market on Close assessment process period timing for aluminum, including its benchmark Aluminum MW US Transaction Premium assessment. The MOC process period, which prioritizes fully verifiable and transparent market information, has moved to 15:00:00 ET, from its previous 15:30:00 ET, and concludes at 16:00:00 ET.

S&P Global will continue to publish bids, offers and interest to trade from approved participants in the US aluminum MOC, in line with the previously published editorial standards and guidelines: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/111120-platts-clarifies-moc-timing-increment-guidelines-for-us-aluminum-assessments

For more information on the MOC counterparty review process, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodologies/market-on-close. Entities that wish to participate in the MOC should contact pricegroup@spglobal.com.

The aluminum assessments are published in Platts Metals Daily, on pages 0412, 0413 and 0300 on Platts Metals Alert and Platts Non Ferrous Metals Alert, in the Platts Market Center, and in the Platts price database under the codes listed above.

Please submit any feedback, comments or questions to platts_aluminum@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.

For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.