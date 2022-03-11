S&P Global clarifies suspended Platts Black Sea dry bulk freight assessments

S&P Global Offerings
11 Mar 2022 | 15:28 UTC
Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, S&P Global Commodity Insights is clarifying that it has not published the Platts coal Taman, Russia to Paradip, East Coast India Supramax freight assessment since Feb. 24, 2022, where no relevant, relative data has been immediately available.
The affected assessment is:
DRY BULK FREIGHT: Assessment Name Code
PS31 Coal Taman, Russia to Paradip, East Coast India, 50kt CTCPI00
The implied freight rate is derived from the Platts grains Yuzhny, Ukraine to Cigading, Indonesia (PS28) Supramax TCE assessment (daily price database code: GYUCB00), which has been suspended since Feb. 24: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/022422-platts-to-suspend-publication-of-some-black-sea-dry-bulk-freight-agriculture-assessments
Please send any questions and comments to shipping@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.