S&P Global Commodity Insights clarifies position on merchantability of Russia-origin LNG

07 Mar 2022 | 07:28 UTC
S&P Global Commodity Insights is clarifying that its Platts LNG price assessments solely reflect merchantable material for cargo deliveries in North Asia.
Due to recent observed changes in buying practices in the LNG cargo markets in North Asia, S&P Global considers that Russia-origin LNG is not presently merchantable on the same basis as other production origins.
Consequently, until this situation changes, bids, offers and trades reported in the Platts JKM LNG Market on Close assessment process do not reflect Russia-origin LNG.
Further information on S&P Global's consideration of merchantability can be found in the following subscriber note, published March 2, 2022: Further guidance on sanctions, embargoed material in S&P Global Commodity Insights' Platts price assessment processes
Please send all feedback, comments or questions to LNGeditorialteam@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com. For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available to the public upon request.