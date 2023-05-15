Discontinued Platts Bunker Charges symbols

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
15 May 2023 | 12:06 UTC
The following Platts Bunker Charges symbols have been discontinued.
MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
CTRZ PBC3300 c 2 DW USD FEU Platts Bunker Charge 33 East Coast South America-US Gulf Coast $/FEU
CTRZ PBC3303 c 2 MA USD FEU Platts Bunker Charge 33 East Coast South America-US Gulf Coast $/FEU MAvg
CTRZ PBC3400 c 2 DW USD FEU Platts Bunker Charge 34 US Gulf Coast -East Coast South America $/FEU
CTRZ PBC3403 c 2 MA USD FEU Platts Bunker Charge 34 US Gulf Coast-East Coast South America $/FEU MAvg
Please refer to the following link for further information:
https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en/our-methodology/price-symbols/042023-harmonizing-platts-bunker-charge-and-container-rate-symbols
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Commodity Insights Client Services or email CI.support@spglobal.com