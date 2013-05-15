15 May 2013 | 08:38 UTC — New York

New IEA world oil supply and demand symbols

The following symbols have been created in Market Data category OX. They represent monthly oil supply and demand data published by IEA (International Energy Agency). The key data can be found on page PGA 205. Data delivery through real-time and Market Data will start late May, 2013.

MDC
Symbol
Bates
Dec
Freq
Curr
UOM
Description
OX
ICO2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Call On OPEC 2013
OX
ICOQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Call On OPEC Q1 2013
OX
ICOQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Call On OPEC Q2 2013
OX
ICOQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Call On OPEC Q3 2013
OX
ICOQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Call On OPEC Q4 2013
OX
ICS2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC Crd Supply 2013
OX
ICSQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC Crd Supply Q1 2013
OX
ICSQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC Crd Supply Q2 2013
OX
ICSQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC Crd Supply Q3 2013
OX
ICSQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC Crd Supply Q4 2013
OX
INS2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC NGL Supply 2013
OX
INSQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC NGL Supply Q1 2013
OX
INSQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC NGL Supply Q2 2013
OX
INSQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC NGL Supply Q3 2013
OX
INSQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA OPEC NGL Supply Q4 2013
OX
IDN2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand Non-OECD 2013
OX
IDNQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand Non-OECD Q1 2013
OX
IDNQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand Non-OECD Q2 2013
OX
IDNQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand Non-OECD Q3 2013
OX
IDNQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand Non-OECD Q4 2013
OX
IDO2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand OECD 2013
OX
IDOQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand OECD Q1 2013
OX
IDOQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand OECD Q2 2013
OX
IDOQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand OECD Q3 2013
OX
IDOQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Demand OECD Q4 2013
OX
IOS2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Supply Non-OPEC 2013
OX
IOSQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Supply Non-OPEC Q1 2013
OX
IOSQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Supply Non-OPEC Q2 2013
OX
IOSQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Supply Non-OPEC Q3 2013
OX
IOSQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Oil Supply Non-OPEC Q4 2013
OX
ISI2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Industry 2013
OX
ISIQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Industry Q1 2013
OX
ISIQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Industry Q2 2013
OX
ISIQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Industry Q3 2013
OX
ISIQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Industry Q4 2013
OX
ISB2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Tot Bal 2013
OX
ISBQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Tot Bal Q1 2013
OX
ISBQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Tot Bal Q2 2013
OX
ISBQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Tot Bal Q3 2013
OX
ISBQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Stock Chg Tot Bal Q4 2013
OX
ITD2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Demand 2013
OX
ITDQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Demand Q1 2013
OX
ITDQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Demand Q2 2013
OX
ITDQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Demand Q3 2013
OX
ITDQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Demand Q4 2013
OX
ITS2013
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Supply 2013
OX
ITSQ113
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Supply Q1 2013
OX
ITSQ213
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Supply Q2 2013
OX
ITSQ313
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Supply Q3 2013
OX
ITSQ413
u
1
MA
N/A
MBD
IEA Tot Oil Supply Q4 2013

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact Platts Customer Care or email support@platts.com.