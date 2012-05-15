15 May 2012 | 09:00 UTC — New York

New Asian LNG assessments

The following swaps and physical LNG codes are to be launched June 1, 2012.

MDC
Symbol
Bates
Dec
Freq
Curr
UOM
Description
LF
AAPXA00
c
3
DW
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea DES 4 Half-Mo
LF
AAPXA03
c
3
MA
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea DES 4 Half-Mo MAvg
LF
LJKMO01
c
3
DW
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea swap $/Mmbtu Mo01
LF
LJKMO31
c
3
MA
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea swap $/Mmbtu Mo01 MAvg
LF
LJKMO02
c
3
DW
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea swap $/Mmbtu Mo02
LF
LJKMO32
c
3
MA
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea swap $/Mmbtu Mo02 MAvg
LF
LJKMO03
c
3
DW
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea swap $/Mmbtu Mo03
LF
LJKMO33
c
3
MA
USD
MMB LNG Japan/Korea swap $/Mmbtu Mo03 MAvg
All
assessments
will
appear
on
PNG
page
1020.