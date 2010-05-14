Data backfilled for Singapore balance month derivative codes

S&P Global Offerings
14 May 2010 | 08:03 UTC — New York
Commodity: Oil Region: Asia
The following codes in dispatch category DA have had data backfilled.
These products are found on PGA page 209. dates backfilled AAXEK00 - Gasoline 92RON FOB Spore Swap BalMo 4/1/10 thru 4/15/10 AAXEN00 - Gasoline 92RON Nph Spore Sp BalMo 6/12/09 thru 4/15/10 bad data deleted 12/23/09 and 7/20/09 AAPLD00 - Naphtha FOB Spore Swap BalMo 6/15/09 thru 7/14/10 bad data deleted 12/23/09 and 7/20/09 AAPLF00 - Gasoil 0.5%S FOB Spore BalMo Ppr 6/11/08 thru 12/4/08