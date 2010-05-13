New or updated IE Singapore symbols

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
13 May 2010 | 12:28 UTC — New York
Commodity: Oil, Petrochemicals Region: Asia The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars carrying 0 decimal places) and volumes (in metric tons carrying 4 decimal places) in dispatch categories IO (petroleum) and IP (petrochemicals).
They reflect new trade activity within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. These trade statistics appear on PGA pages 1300-1338 for oil and PCA pages 800-806 for petrochemicals. Add IO SCOL091 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia Imp Vol Tot Add IO SCOL092 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia Imp Val Tot Add IO SCOL093 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia Exp Vol Tot Add IO SCOL094 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia Exp Val Tot Add IO SCOL095 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia Exp Vol Dom Add IO SCOL096 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia Exp Val Dom Add IO SCOL097 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia ReExp Vol Add IO SCOL098 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Colombia ReExp Val Add IO SDNK481 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark Imp Vol Tot Add IO SDNK482 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark Imp Val Tot Add IO SDNK483 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark Exp Vol Tot Add IO SDNK484 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark Exp Val Tot Add IO SDNK485 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark Exp Vol Dom Add IO SDNK486 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark Exp Val Dom Add IO SDNK487 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark ReExp Vol Add IO SDNK488 u IES Oth Waxes Singapore Denmark ReExp Val Add IO SPER091 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru Imp Vol Tot Add IO SPER092 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru Imp Val Tot Add IO SPER093 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru Exp Vol Tot Add IO SPER094 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru Exp Val Tot Add IO SPER095 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru Exp Vol Dom Add IO SPER096 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru Exp Val Dom Add IO SPER097 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru ReExp Vol Add IO SPER098 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Peru ReExp Val Add IO SSAU041 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia Imp Vol Tot Add IO SSAU042 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia Imp Val Tot Add IO SSAU043 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia Exp Vol Tot Add IO SSAU044 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia Exp Val Tot Add IO SSAU045 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia Exp Vol Dom Add IO SSAU046 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia Exp Val Dom Add IO SSAU047 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia ReExp Vol Add IO SSAU048 u IES Aviation Spirit Singapore Saudi Arabia ReExp Val Add IO SVEN091 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela Imp Vol Tot Add IO SVEN092 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela Imp Val Tot Add IO SVEN093 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela Exp Vol Tot Add IO SVEN094 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela Exp Val Tot Add IO SVEN095 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela Exp Vol Dom Add IO SVEN096 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela Exp Val Dom Add IO SVEN097 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela ReExp Vol Add IO SVEN098 u IES Crude Oil Singapore Venezuela ReExp Val Add IP SPNG601 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea Imp Vol Tot Add IP SPNG602 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea Imp Val Tot Add IP SPNG603 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea Exp Vol Tot Add IP SPNG604 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea Exp Val Tot Add IP SPNG605 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea Exp Vol Dom Add IP SPNG606 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea Exp Val Dom Add IP SPNG607 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea ReExp Vol Add IP SPNG608 u IES Solvents 1% Aromatic Singapore Papua New Guinea ReExp Val