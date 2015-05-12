New HRC SAE1006 Premium FOB China symbols

S&P Global Offerings
12 May 2015 | 09:54 UTC — London
The following symbols have been created to reflect the premium that SAE1006 or equivalent coil 2 mm thick commands over SS400 coil of 3 mm thickness and 1,200-1,500-mm width. The premium will be derived from Platts assessment of SAE1006 coil, normalized to the same location, quantity, cargo size and payment terms specified for the SS400 assessment (STHRZ02).
These assessments will be published in Platts Steel Price Report, Platts Steel Markets Daily, Platts Price Analyzer, Platts Metals Alert and Platts Market Data. They will follow the Chinese public holiday calendar, with the exception of Saturdays and Sundays designated as working days in lieu of certain weekday holidays, because trading activity with counterparties overseas tends to be limited. The launch date for these new assessments is set to June 1st, 2015
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com.