Reminder: Discontinuation of N.Amer power and natgas desc fields

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
06 May 2015 | 01:53 UTC — London
This is a reminder that on May 18th, 2015, Platts will remove the descriptive fields in North American Power and Gas CSV files delivered on platts.com, which includes GD, GN, GM, ES, DP, and M2MS categories. In doing so, Platts will bring the North American Power and Gas CSV files in the same format as all other market data files offered by Platts.
Platts offers a standardized set of reference data for each North American Power and Gas symbol as part of Platts Reference Data (PRS) service. If you are interested in learning more about this, please contact Platts Sales team at sales@platts.com and we will be happy to discuss this with you. Please see the link below for the original Subscriber Note sent out on February 18th, 2015.
http://www.platts.com/subscriber-notes-details/26016395 If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com.