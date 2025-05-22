S&P Global Offerings
Explore our comprehensive methodology for agriculture price assessments. Our global Field to Fork coverage spans Grains, Oilseeds, Animal Feed and Protein. In line with our commitment to market transparency we continually refine our methodology and specifications, ensuring our assessments capture evolving market dynamics.