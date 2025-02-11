For 92 RON gasoline the outright assessment equals the sum of Middle East 92 RON gasoline spot differential (premium/discount) and the MOPAG 92 RON gasoline strip. The MOPAG Strip is calculated using 92 RON gasoline derivatives that settle on the Platts Middle East 92 RON gasoline netback assessment. S&P Global Commodity Insights also publishes assessments for MOPAG 92 RON gasoline derivatives for Balance Month, Month 1 and Month 2, as well as the MOPAG 92 RON gasoline strip.

For 95 RON gasoline the outright assessment equals the sum of Middle East 95 RON gasoline spot differential (premium/discount) and the MOPAG 95 RON gasoline strip. The MOPAG Strip is calculated using 95 RON gasoline derivatives that settle on the Platts Middle East 95 RON gasoline netback assessment. S&P Global Commodity Insights also publishes assessments for MOPAG 95 RON gasoline derivatives for Balance Month, Month 1 and Month 2, as well as the MOPAG 95 RON gasoline strip.

S&P Global Commodity Insights uses a Market-on-Close (MOC) assessment methodology which is a day-long process that ends at 12:30pm Fujairah time—the timestamp for Platts oil assessments in Asia and the Middle East.

Structured and highly transparent, the MOC is a process in which oil bids, offers and transactions are submitted by participants to S&P Global Commodity Insights editors and published in real time throughout the day until the market close. Following the close, S&P Global Commodity Insights editors examine the data gathered through the day, conduct their analysis and develop price assessments that reflect an end-of-day value.

For more details, please refer to our Asia Pacific and Middle East refined oil product methodology and specifications guide.